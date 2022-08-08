Hot Fill Packaging Demand for Sauces & Condiments to See Strongest Growth

CLEVELAND, Aug. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sauces and condiments – the largest application for hot fill packaging – is expected to experience relatively healthy gains through 2026 as foodservice revenues continue to rise following a sharp, pandemic-related decline in 2020, finds a new Freedonia Group analysis.

Freedonia Group logo (PRNewswire)

Bag-in-box and cups will grow at an above average rate due to their strong performance properties and convenience. Gains will further be supported by the increasing popularity of specialty and ethnic sauces at the retail level.

Hot Fill Food Packaging Demand to Grow 1.2% Annually Through 2026

Demand for hot fill packaging for food is forecast to increase 1.2% annually to $2.6 billion in 2026, sustained by the ongoing popularity of hot fill packaging for sauces and condiments. However, hot fill packaging will grow at a slow rate and will continue to lose share to aseptic packaging, which affords multiple benefits over hot fill processing, the most important of which is shorter heating times that minimize the impact of thermal processing of flavor, texture, and nutrition.

Want to Learn More?

Hot Fill Food Packaging provides historical data (2011, 2016, and 2021) and forecasts for 2026 are presented for demand for hot fill food packaging by value in current dollars (including inflation) by product, food application, and material. Demand data by market is presented in current dollars. "

Products:

bottles

jars

pouches

cups and tubs

other packaging

Food applications:

sauces and condiments

juice

processed fruit and vegetables

other foods

Materials:

plastic

glass

other materials

About the Freedonia Group - The Freedonia Group, a division of MarketResearch.com, is the premier international industrial research company, providing our clients with product analyses, market forecasts, industry trends, and market share information. From one-person consulting firms to global conglomerates, our analysts provide companies with unbiased, reliable industry market research and analysis to help them make important business decisions. With over 100 studies published annually, we support over 90% of the industrial Fortune 500 companies. Find off-the-shelf studies at https://www.freedoniagroup.com/ or contact us for custom research: +1 440.842.2400.

Press Contact:

Corinne Gangloff

+1 440.842.2400

cgangloff@freedoniagroup.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE The Freedonia Group