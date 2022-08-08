Illumina Genomics Forum to Feature Bill Gates and Distinguished Health Leaders Addressing Need for Global Access to Genomics

Speakers will outline critical steps needed to achieve health equity

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ: ILMN), a global leader in DNA sequencing and array-based technologies, today announced that on September 30, its Illumina Genomics Forum (IGF) will feature Bill Gates, co-chair of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, who will deliver a keynote address on the remarkable potential of genomics to change the trajectory of global health. In addition, IGF will host a panel session titled "Making 'Genomics for All' More than a Mantra," on the requirements needed to ensure broader access to genomic health.

"Genomics should be available to the many, not the few, and even though the genomic health era has already led to breakthrough discoveries that are advancing medical care, the benefits have not yet had a true global impact," said Kathryne Reeves, chief marketing officer for Illumina. "Through sessions led by Bill Gates and expert panelists, Illumina Genomics Forum will help attendees see and understand the path toward global health equity."

The "Genomics for All" panel includes representatives driving increased access to genomic health, including:

Andrew Farnum , chief executive officer, Variant Bio

Keolu Fox, assistant professor, University of California – San Diego

Naomi Nkinsi, MD, MPH dual degree student, University of Washington

Dr. Byron Scott , quality and health equity advisor

Alicia Zhou , chief science officer, Color

Illumina previously announced that former U.S. President Barack Obama will headline the inaugural forum in a fireside chat on the evening of Wednesday, September 28. Twelve years after the passage of the Affordable Care Act, Obama will discuss the continued need for equity, accessibility, and smarter healthcare to improve the human condition. Additional speakers, panels, and details about the event agenda will continue to be released in the coming weeks.

Other IGF key themes include:

How genomic technology is driving more informed, proactive, and personalized patient diagnosis and treatment in clinics.

Ways in which whole-genome sequencing is revolutionizing patient care

The role of genomics in supporting healthcare's quadruple aim to improve population health, reduce costs, enhance the patient experience, and improve provider satisfaction

IGF will take place in San Diego from September 28 through October 1. For more information and to register for the conference, go to illuminagenomicsforum.com.

