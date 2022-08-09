Atlanta Tech Startup NerdRabbit Announces Creation of Advisory Board to Guide Rapid Growth

PEACHTREE CORNERS, Ga., Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NerdRabbit, a tech-enabled staffing company that connects cloud and IT professionals to employers, announced the formation of an advisory board to help guide the company's strategy as it enters a hypergrowth phase.

Composed of five accomplished professionals, advisory board members will advise on long term strategy, mentor the leadership team, and leverage their professional networks to help the company execute on key business goals.

Advisory board members include:

Kevin Davis , Global CTO of AWS at ATOS

Mark Taylor , President at Arrow Electronics, ECS North America

Miriam Noble , Head of Sales, SE Greenfield at AWS

Tim McCormick , former CEO of SaaSOptics

Suri Anantharama , CTO of Sonline LLC

The board's formation comes at a pivotal time as NerdRabbit enters a period of hypergrowth, tracking toward the company's goal of becoming the go-to platform for hiring top cloud and tech talent.

"We have aggressive growth goals over the next several years, with huge innovations on the horizon for our product in 2023," said NerdRabbit CEO Annelle Barnett. "We want to be the number-one place companies go to hire reliable, scalable, pay-as-you-go cloud talent on demand, and I see the advisory board playing a critical role in that vision."

Founded in 2019, NerdRabbit connects cloud professionals to employers looking to fill roles with top talent. The company does this through its cloud-based talent platform, Nerdly, and through its boutique direct hire recruiting and staffing service, NerdRabbit Direct. In addition to its sister companies ReluTech and ChannelWorks , NerdRabbit is part of Catalyst Tech Ventures, which was named a 2022 Top Workplace by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

