Borrego Signs Operations and Maintenance Contracts for Two 50-MW Utility-Scale Solar Projects in Ohio

Deal represents company's first major push into utility-scale O&M

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Borrego , a leading EPC and O&M provider for large-scale solar and energy storage projects throughout the United States, has signed two solar O&M contracts with a leading renewable energy developer and operator for a pair of 50 MWac projects under construction in Ohio. The deals are Borrego's first utility-scale operations and maintenance contracts, and the two projects' combined total of 100 MWac is among some of the largest customer portfolios the team is managing.

Under the terms of the contracts, Borrego will provide preventative and corrective maintenance to the two projects, with an unlimited amount of vegetation maintenance as well as aerial thermal inspection services. Borrego has also included a 98% availability guarantee for five years in conjunction with these services.

As part of Borrego O&M's expansion into utility-scale projects, the company upgraded its Operations Center to be North American Electric Reliability Corp. (NERC) compliant and will be able to register as a NERC Critical Infrastructure Protection Generator Operator (CIP-GOP). In addition, Borrego O&M continues to bolster its team with a dedicated staff working on its growing utility-scale sector portfolio.

"We are very excited to have the opportunity to operate and maintain these utility-scale projects in Ohio. Borrego's selection by one of the largest renewable IPPs in the world is a testament to the investments we have made in our O&M utility scale team and systems," said Mike Hall, chief executive officer of Borrego. "The deals also reflect the recognition by our partners of the benefits of thinking strategically about O&M early in the project life cycle."

The two Ohio projects are scheduled to reach their commercial operation dates in 2023, at which point Borrego O&M will begin operating the plants.

Borrego is a leader in third-party O&M services for distributed generation and utility-scale solar plants. The team currently manages the performance of over 1.6 GW and 1,050 solar operating assets, the majority of which were built by other EPCs.

Borrego, a leading EPC and O&M provider, accelerates the delivery and maintenance of large commercial, community solar, and utility-scale solar and energy storage projects in the U.S. Borrego offers a broad range of renewable energy services and has a track record of superior performance in the hundreds of large solar and energy storage projects it has designed, built, and maintains throughout the U.S. Established in 1980, it has regional offices in California, Massachusetts, and New York with a nationwide footprint.

