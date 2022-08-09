HSBlox Completes Renewal of SOC 2 Type II + HITRUST Attestation for CureAlign® platform

ATLANTA, Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- HSBlox, Inc., today announced that it has completed renewal of the SOC 2 Type II + HITRUST Attestation report for its CureAlign® platform and the applications built on it.

The audit affirms that HSBlox's Health Cloud Platform, information security practices, controls, policies, procedures, and operations meet the SOC 2 standards for Security, Availability, Privacy and Confidentiality trust principles. Additionally, the incorporation of HITRUST CSF certification demonstrates the platform and infrastructure have met key regulations and industry-defined requirements in managing risk.

The SOC 2 Type II attestation is based on the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA) Trust Services Principles and Criteria and is recognized as the authoritative standard by which an organization's controls can be evaluated across different trust principles. It provides a thorough review of how HSBlox's internal controls affect the security and availability of the systems it uses to process customer data, and the confidentiality and privacy of the information processed by these systems. The controls were examined using a comprehensive and rigorous process during a six-month period and covered HSBlox's CureAlign platform and the applications built on it.

Developed by the HITRUST Alliance, a consortium of information security leaders, healthcare providers, payment processors and other third-party healthcare service organizations, the CSF is regularly updated with the latest federal and state regulations.

"Renewing the SOC 2 Type II certification with HITRUST CSF certification reinforces HSBlox's ongoing commitment to the security, availability, privacy and confidentiality of the CureAlign platform and its applications," says Rahul Sharma, Chief Executive Officer at HSBlox. "There is no higher priority for HSBlox than protecting our customers' data, and we are pleased that this certification illustrates our unwavering commitment to following industry best practices around data security."

About HSBlox

HSBlox is an Atlanta-based technology company empowering healthcare organizations with the tools and support to deliver value-based care (VBC) successfully and sustainably. HSBlox's CureAlign® platform enables healthcare organizations to administer value-based programs, including contract modeling, network build-out, contract administration, permissioned data exchange and payment. Recently, the company released CureAlign 3.5, combining its Contract Builder and modeling capabilities with its Contract Library for seamless deployment of value-based programs. Along with CureAlign's one-of-a-kind hierarchical approach to VBC participant onboarding, alternative payment models can combine global reimbursement programs with episode-specific arrangements to deliver unparalleled transparency in pursuit of the Quintuple Aim for healthcare improvement.

Media Contact

