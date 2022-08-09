LRS EXPANDS INTO CENTRAL ILLINOIS WITH PLATFORM ACQUISITION OF LONGSTANDING, RESPECTED DOTY SANITATION

A regional powerhouse over four decades, Doty Sanitation's market share across residential, commercial and roll-off collections will drive growth and expansion for LRS in its home state of Illinois

BEECHER CITY, Ill., Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LRS, among the nation's leading independent waste diversion, recycling and portable services providers, today announced the acquisition of Beecher City, Ill.-based Doty Sanitation, a highly-respected provider of residential, commercial and roll-off collection services in central Illinois; financial terms were not disclosed and the acquisition is effective immediately.

Founded in 1980, with one truck and an employee by Daniel Doty, Sr., Doty Sanitation today is thriving thanks to the second generation of family leadership: David and Nicole Doty. The company's service footprint stretches across central Illinois, from Pocahontas to Arcola, and will serve as an important platform for continued growth.

"We are thrilled to enter into this new chapter with LRS, where our careers will continue here in central Illinois," said David Doty. "From our people to our fleet and our loyal customers over the decades, Doty Sanitation is proud to now be a part of the LRS legacy."

LRS President and Chief Executive Officer Alan T. Handley said Doty was the epitome of an ideal partner, not just for Doty's business success through the years, but in the meaningful acquisition of career paths and family legacies that endure at LRS post-acquisition.

"We are excited to welcome Dave, Nicole and all Doty Sanitation employees to the LRS family as we honor and pay tribute to Daniel Doty and the family legacy he established over decades of hard work," Handley said. "Doty Sanitation has built a strong customer following, earned a reputation for safe and reliable service delivery, and adds an outstanding fleet of well-maintained collection and roll-off trucks."

The acquisition of Doty Sanitation is LRS' ninth to-date in 2022. Other announcements include: Stillwater, Minn.-based AirFresh Industries; Warsaw, Ind.-based JL Hurt; Grayslake, Ill.-based Lakes Disposal; Portage, Wisc.-based The Country Plumber; Topeka, Kan.-based Ditch & Associates; Rochester, Minn.-based Sunshine Sanitation; Chicago-based Auburn Disposal; and South Bend, Ind.-based Junoll Services.

In 2021, the company amassed 22 acquisitions to complement its organic revenue growth across the nation's midsection.

About LRS

LRS is among the nation's leading independent waste diversion, recycling and portable services providers. Since 2013, LRS has specialized in delivering an exceptional customer experience for millions of residential and commercial customers across nine states: Illinois, Wisconsin, Iowa, Indiana, Michigan, Minnesota, Kansas, Arkansas and Tennessee. Diversified and growing, LRS also offers affordable roll-off container services, C&D recycling, street sweeping, portable restroom rentals, on-site storage and temporary fencing. LRS owns and operates more than 65 facilities and thrives on the passion of 2,100 full-time employees. The company provides safe, innovative, sustainability-driven services to clean and beautify the cities, neighborhoods, and communities it serves. To learn more visit www.LRSrecycles.com. #BeyondWaste

