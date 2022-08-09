Scout Clean Energy Sells Persimmon Creek Wind Farm to Evergy.

199MW Wind Project Will Serve Evergy Customers

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Scout Clean Energy (Scout), a Colorado based renewable energy developer-owner-operator, and its joint venture partner Elawan Energy, a global operator in the renewable energy industry, today announced they have completed the sale of the 199-megawatt (MW) Persimmon Creek Wind Farm (Persimmon) in western Oklahoma to Evergy, Inc (NYSE: EVRG) for a total consideration of approximately $250 million.

Michael Rucker, CEO and founder of Scout Clean Energy, said, "The Persimmon Creek Wind Farm has been a reliable source of renewable energy over the last four years making it a solid investment for Scout. We are excited to execute the sale to Evergy as it seeks to deliver carbon-free wind energy directly to their customers."

Persimmon achieved commercial operation in 2018 with 80 General Electric turbines across 17,000 acres in Dewey, Ellis and Woodward counties in Oklahoma. The renewable energy generated from Persimmon will serve customers in Evergy's service area.

"Evergy continues to tap into the Midwest's affordable, renewable energy resources to serve our customers," said David Campbell, Evergy president and CEO. "Expanding our portfolio of owned renewable generation positions us to ensure customers receive the long-term benefits of these assets."

Scout is a portfolio company of Quinbrook Infrastructure Partners (Quinbrook), a global investment manager specializing in lower carbon and renewable energy infrastructure.

"We are delighted that Evergy has agreed to purchase Persimmon from Scout which will serve Evergy's renewable energy plans well over the coming years. Persimmon was designed and constructed to a very high standard by the Scout team and this is reflected in the value achieved in this transaction," said David Scaysbrook of Quinbrook and Chairman of Scout's Board of Directors. "Quinbrook continues to support Scout's efforts as a leading renewables IPP in the US market to build a diverse and growing wind, solar, and storage portfolio which has rapidly expanded to over 15 GW in 24 states."

The sale of Persimmon Creek Wind Farm is expected to close in the first quarter of 2023 and remains subject to closing conditions, including regulatory approvals. Scout's legal advisor was McDermott Will & Emery LLP and Evergy's legal advisor on the transaction was Morgan, Lewis & Bockius LLP.

About Scout Clean Energy

Scout Clean Energy is a renewable energy developer, owner-operator headquartered in Boulder, Colorado with over 1,200 MW of operating assets. Scout is actively developing a portfolio of over 15,000 MW of onshore wind, solar PV, and battery storage projects across 24 US states. Scout has expertise in all aspects of renewables project development, permitting, power marketing, finance, construction, 24/7 operations, and asset management. Scout is a portfolio company of Quinbrook Infrastructure Partners. For more information, please - visit https://scoutcleanenergy.com/

About Evergy

Evergy, Inc. (NYSE: EVRG), serves 1.6 million customers in Kansas and Missouri. Evergy's mission is to empower a better future. Our focus remains on producing, transmitting and delivering reliable, affordable, and sustainable energy for the benefit of our stakeholders. Today, about half of Evergy's power comes from carbon-free sources, creating more reliable energy with less impact to the environment. We value innovation and adaptability to give our customers better ways to manage their energy use, to create a safe, diverse and inclusive workplace for our employees, and to add value for our investors. Headquartered in Kansas City, our employees are active members of the communities we serve.

About Quinbrook Infrastructure Partners

Quinbrook Infrastructure Partners (http://www.quinbrook.com) is a specialist investment manager focused exclusively on renewables, storage and grid support infrastructure needed to drive the energy transition n the US, UK, and Australia. Quinbrook is led and managed by a senior team of power industry professionals who have collectively invested c.USD 8.2 billion equity in energy infrastructure assets since the early 1990s, representing a total enterprise value of c.USD 28.7 billion or 19.5 GW of power supply capacity. Quinbrook has completed a diverse range of direct investments in both utility and distributed scale onshore wind and solar power, battery storage, reserve peaking capacity, biomass, fugitive methane recovery, hydro and flexible energy management solutions in the US, UK, and Australia. Quinbrook is currently developing and constructing some of the largest renewables and storage infrastructure projects ever undertaken in the US, UK and Australia.

About Elawan Energy

Elawan Energy is a global operator in the renewable energy industry with over 1.1 GW of wind, solar, and hydropower projects in operation and over 11 GW of renewable energy under development. Elawan offers integrated solutions along the green energy life circle, from the promotion, development and construction of wind farms, photovoltaic plants and hydropower plants until their operation, maintenance and sale of the green energy produced. Elawan Energy is part of the ORIX Group.

