Southern Recipe Pork Rinds Brings the Trucking Industry to the Forefront During Truck Driver Appreciation Week

Leading Pork Rind Brand Once Again Supports St. Christopher Truckers Relief Fund By Including Consumers in this Year's Cause Campaign

DALLAS, Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In Southern Recipe 's Annual Truck Driver Appreciation Week campaign, the brand will once again shine a light on the truck driving industry and support St. Christopher Truckers Relief Fund (SCF) with a $7,500 donation. Bringing awareness to the often under-celebrated truck driving community has been a passion of Southern Recipe's for more than a decade. Further amplifying SCF's work and advocacy for truck drivers, from August 1st through September 18th, consumers are invited to enter to win weekly prize packs across the social space @SouthernRecipe and at SouthernRecipe.com .

Through this year's cause campaign, Southern Recipe will honor the more than 3.5 million hard working truck drivers in our country. On average, these dedicated unsung heroes of the industry travel nearly 400 billion miles each year. Southern Recipe's Truck Driver Appreciation Week celebration invites fans to enter to win weekly prize packages, all featuring food and non-food items that could be found in the cab of a truck. The conversation around each prize goes beyond the traditional prize pack, with items carefully selected from actual truck drivers who have a passion for the road. In doing so, the brand hopes to bring the community closer to the people behind the wheel, and truck drivers closer to the brand's consumers

"There's not a day that goes by that we take our truck drivers for granted. In the midst of a challenging time for many industries, they're still moving forward and keeping our grocery stores stocked," shares Mark Singleton, Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Southern Recipe and Rudolph Foods. "We've been celebrating these important road heroes for more than a decade now, with the help of our incredible charity partner: St. Christopher Truckers Relief Fund. These men and women literally help fuel our families with food and comfort."

"It's important to us to support our road warriors and let them know that they're not alone when they're out on the road," said Shannon Currier, Director of Philanthropy and Development at St. Christopher Truckers Relief Fund. "We love partnering with brands like Southern Recipe who help us educate consumers about this important segment of the workforce. This year's cause campaign is a great way to help everyone know just a little more about truckers' daily struggles and passion for the profession, too."

Members of the trucking community and consumers across America are encouraged to celebrate Truck Driver Appreciation Week with Southern Recipe and SCF across the social space at SouthernRecipe.com and @SouthernRecipe.

About Southern Recipe

Southern Recipe Pork Rinds is a wholly owned division of Rudolph Foods Company, Inc., and is one of the world's largest suppliers of branded and private-label snack products, including the world's largest manufacturer of pork rinds. With plants in Ohio, Georgia, Texas, Mississippi and California, Southern Recipe is solely dedicated to providing its customers with the best quality products and the highest levels of customer service at the best price.

About St. Christopher Truckers Development and Relief Fund

The St. Christopher Truckers Development and Relief Fund (SCF) is a 501(c)(3), truck driver charity that helps over-the-road/regional semi-truck drivers and their families when an illness or injury, occurring within the last year, has caused them to be out of work. The SCF is also working to provide programs that will benefit professional drivers and the trucking industry.

