Strike Services has created an accredited, nontraditional virtual school option for grades K-12

Strike School serves families nationwide as children learn safely in their homes.

OREGON CITY, Ore., Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sources indicate that as many as 63% of students were homeschooling in the 20-21 school year and this trend is steadily increasing. Families are in need of flexibility along with a variety of options.

YOUR CHILD • YOUR CHOICE.

Here's what you will find at Strike School:

A personalized plan for each student for how they learn best and focused on the child's interests

Highest quality teachers, each one serving as a Learning Coach to work alongside each student and family

Flexibility for when, how and what each child learns - school should work around your family's schedule

Assessments to measure student progress

Options starting as low as $80 per month

A caring office staff to answer any questions with quick response times

The best online learning platform that is easy to use and meets national standards

Virtual school-wide events , including fun assemblies, spirit week and a celebration of learning

Participation in National School Choice Week

A digital yearbook published at the end of each school year

Official school records, including high school transcripts and a diploma upon graduation

Virtual, interactive graduation ceremony

Strike School's founders, Jay Hockensmith and Shahla Lodhie, had a dream in 2020 to serve children and families in a way that is personal, meaningful and flexible. Strike School reflects their personal beliefs:

"We believe that the foundation of a healthy community is strong, healthy family units. It is our privilege to make a difference in the lives of families, and our honor to serve children and families in their educational journeys. We believe that every parent or guardian has the right to make their own choice, especially considering the education of a child, aligning with their own family values."

Strike School Mission: Provide a variety of solutions for K-12 students and their families in a virtual school setting that is personal, flexible and effective.

Strike School Vision: Facilitate long term success for families with children learning in a nontraditional environment.

Join us for the 22-23 school year and experience something truly different, where children are learning safely at home and your family's values are respected.

Contact us today (call or text) 503.313.2461 or email info@strikeschool.org .

Visit our website to learn more about us. StrikeSchool.org

