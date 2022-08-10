Back to School: GLAAD Video of LGBTQ Families in Florida Speaking Out about Legislation Targeting Classrooms

Back to School: GLAAD Video of LGBTQ Families in Florida Speaking Out about Legislation Targeting Classrooms

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. and NEW YORK, Aug. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GLAAD, the world's largest LGBTQ media advocacy organization, and Equality Florida are releasing video of LGBTQ families and educators in Florida speaking out about returning to school today with new laws in effect targeting them.

New laws are banning LGBTQ-related conversation in class, books are removed from shelves and state leaders are targeting evidence-based healthcare, despite the fact that every major medical association supports it as safe and lifesaving for transgender youth.

GLAAD's poll of LGBTQ and ally voters in Florida finds 71% believe the laws' intent is to attack LGBTQ people; 70% say the laws are emotionally damaging to children.

The poll shows 77% strongly agree it's more important than ever to vote as human rights for women and LGBTQ Floridians are being taken away by elected state officials, and that 67% are "extremely motivated" to vote in the midterm elections.

77% of LGBTQ and ally voters have an unfavorable opinion of Gov. Ron DeSantis. The 2018 gubernatorial race was decided by 32,463 votes out of 8+ million. LGBTQ and ally voters are positioned to make a decisive difference in Florida's election this fall. ( Read the pollster memo.)

"Florida's LGBTQ and ally voters must send an unmistakable message that they are not going back in the closet or back in time," said GLAAD President and CEO, Sarah Kate Ellis. "Discriminatory, defamatory and dangerous rhetoric and behavior must stop now."

"It is imperative that Floridians use the power of their votes to hold Governor DeSantis and his allies accountable for the hate they unleashed on our state," said Equality Florida Press Secretary, Brandon Wolf.

4.6% of Floridians are LGBTQ; 24% of LGBTQ Floridians are raising children.

