"Hands" by Dianña explodes into Billboard TOP 30 Adult Contemporary Radio Chart in only 2nd Week of Release

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dianña's song "Hands" made a major move this week on the Billboard Adult Contemporary Chart jumping 45 spots to #28. She joined Pink, The Weekend, and GooGoo Dolls, as one of only four acts debuting in the Top 30. Dianña is now the #1 ranked artist on the Mediabase Adult Contemporary Independent chart.

Dianña's new single Hands soars into Billboard TOP 30 Adult Contemporary Chart in only second week of release (PRNewswire)

Hands is somewhat of a throwback story-telling song, but with a twist. Said Dianña, "When I look at someone's hands I can often see the life they have lived like a storybook written in their hands." Dianña also hit the charts earlier in 2022 with a novelty song, "Calm Down Karen," which was played more than 50 million times on TikTok and led to a remix that peaked at #48 on the BDS/Billboard Top 40 Pop Indicator chart.

Dianña (dee-ON-ya) found her true calling as a country singer/songwriter after having written, recorded, and performed with many well-known R&B, rap, rock, pop, gospel, alternative, and country artists from Snoop Dogg to Amy Grant.

Check out "Hands" on Spotify: https://spoti.fi/3vtgYwn

Connect with Dianña on all her social media and streaming platforms via her Linktr.ee: https://linktr.ee/diannacountry

