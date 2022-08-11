Adecoagro reported Adjusted EBITDA in 2Q22 of $118 million, 16.7% higher year-over-year.

Adjusted EBITDA in the Farming and Land Transformation business amounted to $20.0 million in 2Q22, marking a 38.4% or $12.5 million reduction compared to the same period of last year. The decline is fully explained by a lower contribution from our Crops and Rice businesses.

Adjusted EBITDA in the Farming and Land Transformation business amounted to $20.0 million in 2Q22, marking a 38.4% or $12.5 million reduction compared to the same period of last year. The decline is fully explained by a lower contribution from our Crops and Rice businesses.