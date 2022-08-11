Attorney Dan Newlin Continues to Get Results Helping Brain Injured Teen

APOPKA, Fla., Aug. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Danielle Sampson's life was forever changed 10 years ago when she was caught in the crossfire of two rival gang members. Simply on her way to celebrate her mother's birthday when a stray bullet penetrated the van she was riding in, striking Danielle and lodging in her brain.

That was the moment that her world came to a stop. Danielle was slumped over and bleeding from her head, her mother Elma Fletcher began screaming, "God, no, save my little girl." Danielle lay unconscious with a bullet in her brain and there began a new chapter of life for Danielle and her family.

"It's really rough," Fletcher told News 6 at her home in Apopka. "I actually do not celebrate birthdays since this happened because I actually celebrate my daughter's life."

Attorney Dan Newlin said he was sitting in his office when he received a phone call 10 years ago from then Orange County Sheriff Jerry Demings.

"Sheriff Demings asked me if my law firm would offer a monetary reward for information leading to the arrest of Danielle Sampson's shooter," Newlin said. "I didn't blink, we went live on all the news stations with a large monetary reward for information leading to the shooter and sure enough, the breaking tip came in."

Since that day Newlin says that he has been actively involved in helping Danielle and her family, raising enough money to build a brand new handicapped accessible home, and continuing to lead the legal fight for social security and Medicare benefits which are often delayed and denied.

Now, at 25, Danielle Sampson is sleeping on a bed that does not function properly and Danielle's Medicaid insurance has denied a new handicapped bed, which her doctor states is medically necessary for her survival. The physician's prescription, signed by Dr. Hufusat Oni, calls for a "medically necessary," fully electric bed with rails.

Despite her history with Newlin's law firm, Fletcher told Orlando's News 6 she was reluctant to ask for more help, so News 6 did it for her. News 6 met with Newlin at Atlantic Aviation located at the Orlando International Airport where he was returning from Shand's Hospital where he was being recognized for his assistance in Ukrainian emergency medical efforts.

When News 6 explained to Newlin what was happening, he stated, "Why should Danielle suffer to get the things that she needs? When I see these denials, especially with Danielle, it makes me so angry." "Here is a young woman that is bedridden, cannot eat, must be tube fed, and she is laying in a broken bed. We will fight this insurance denial and win, but in the meantime, I will not just stand back and watch Danielle suffer in a broken bed. Our law firm will step up and buy a new bed for Danielle and it will be done this week and it will be the best of the best."

When told of Newlin's generosity, Fletcher put her face into her hands, looked up, smiled, and said, "Oh my goodness, thank you. God, thank you."

