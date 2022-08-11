ClearSign Technologies Corporation Announces Second Quarter 2022 Conference Call

Hosting Q2 Call at 5pm ET on Thursday, September 1, 2022

TULSA, Okla., Aug. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ClearSign Technologies Corporation (Nasdaq: CLIR) ("ClearSign" or the "Company"), an emerging leader in industrial combustion and sensing technologies that improve energy, operational efficiency and safety while dramatically reducing emissions, announces that on Thursday, September 1, 2022 the Company will host a conference call at 5:00 PM ET. The Company will file its quarterly report on form 10-Q with the SEC in the coming days and will issue a summary of its financial and operating results for the quarter ending on June 30, 2022 in a press release on the day of the call.

Investors interested in participating on the live second quarter call can dial 1-866-372-4653 within the U.S. or 1-412-902-4217 from abroad. Investors can also access the call online through a listen-only webcast at https://app.webinar.net/ky4KLm5LgR2 or on the investor relations section of the Company's website at http://ir.clearsign.com/overview.

The webcast will be archived on the Company's investor relations website for at least 90 days and a telephonic playback of the conference call will be available by calling 1-877-344-7529 within the U.S. or 1-412-317-0088 from abroad. The conference ID is 3932241.The telephonic playback will be available for 7 days after the conference call.

About ClearSign Technologies Corporation

ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops products and technologies for the purpose of improving key performance characteristics of industrial and commercial systems, including operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety and overall cost-effectiveness. Our patented technologies, embedded in established OEM products as ClearSign Core™, and ClearSign Eye™ and other sensing configurations, enhance the performance of combustion systems and fuel safety systems in a broad range of markets, including the energy (upstream oil production and down-stream refining), commercial/industrial boiler, chemical, petrochemical, transport and power industries. For more information, please visit www.clearsign.com.

