Orbital Infrastructure Group Reports Second Quarter 2022 Results

Record Quarterly Revenue of $93.9 Million

Raises Full-Year 2022 Revenue Guidance to a Range of $405 Million to $450 Million

HOUSTON, Aug. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Orbital Infrastructure Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: OIG) ("Orbital Infrastructure" or the "Company") today reported its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022.

Second Quarter Summary

Revenues of $93.9 million , compared to $70.3 million in the prior quarter and $11.5 million for the second quarter of 2021;

Gross profit of $9.8 million compared to a gross loss of $2.9 million in the second quarter of 2021;

Operating loss of $7.7 million , an improvement of $9.9 million from the second quarter of 2021;

Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations was a positive $2.1 million compared to a positive $3.8 million in the prior quarter and a loss of $10.0 million in the second quarter of 2021;

Backlog of $495.3 million as of June 30, 2022 , with $291.0 million expected to be recognized in the next twelve months.

Item Subsequent to the End of Second Quarter

Rebranded to Orbital Infrastructure Group to better reflect Company's go-forward strategy

"Our second quarter results reflect the continued strength of our infrastructure services platform, including our Electric Power and Telecommunications segments," said Jim O'Neil, Vice Chairman and CEO of Orbital Infrastructure Group. "Our backlog and end market drivers remain strong thanks to historic spending to rebuild our electric grid and expand broadband access. Overall, we remain confident in our strategy and believe the mega-trends across our segments will lead to long-term shareholder value."

Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Total revenue was $93.9 million, compared to $70.3 million in the previous quarter and $11.5 million in the second quarter of 2021. The sequential and year-over-year improvement is primarily due to the acquisitions of GTS and Front Line Power last year.

Electric Power revenue for the second quarter was $41.3 million, compared to $39.7 million in the prior quarter and $4.9 million in the second quarter of 2021. The increase was primarily due to the acquisition of Front Line Power. Telecommunications revenue for the second quarter was $20.4 million, compared to $16.1 million in the prior quarter and $6.1 million in the second quarter of 2021. Renewables revenue for the first quarter was $32.3 million, compared to $14.5 million in the prior quarter and $0.5 million in the second quarter of 2021.

Gross profit in the second quarter was $9.8 million, compared to gross profit of $11.6 million in the prior quarter and gross loss of $2.9 million in the second quarter of 2021. Total operating expenses in the second quarter were $17.5 million, compared to $13.4 million in the prior quarter and $14.7 million in the second quarter of 2021. Loss from continuing operations before taxes in the second quarter was $29.7 million, compared to a loss of $36.4 million in the first quarter, and loss of $17.3 million in the second quarter of 2021.

Full Year 2022 Outlook

The Company is raising its full-year consolidated revenue guidance to a range of $405 million to $450 million, from a range of $375 million to $425 million, and reaffirming its full-year Adjusted EBITDA guidance of $38 to $43 million. The revenue revision is due to improved performance with its Electric Power and Telecommunications segments, which are experiencing significant demand for its services, partially offset by the Renewables segment.

Conference Call

Management will host a conference call today, August 11, 2022 at 8:30 am ET to discuss these results and recent corporate developments. After management's opening remarks, there will be a question-and-answer period. To access the call, please dial (412) 317-1826. A live webcast of the conference call can be accessed via the Investor Relations/Events & Presentations section of the website (http://www.orbitalenergygroup.com).

For those unable to attend the live call, a telephonic replay will be available until August 27, 2022. To access the replay of the call dial (412) 317-0088 and provide conference ID 8068575. An archived copy of the webcast will also be available via the website.

About Orbital

Orbital Infrastructure Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: OIG) is a diversified infrastructure services platform, providing engineering, design, construction, and maintenance services to customers in three operating segments; electric power, telecommunications, and renewables.

Beginning in April 2021, Orbital Infrastructure Group transformed its infrastructure strategy with the acquisitions of GTS and Front Line Power Construction, the company's telecommunications and electric power segment platforms, as well as three synergistic "tuck in" acquisitions (IMMCO, Inc, Full Moon Telecom, and Coax Fiber Solutions) and the divestiture of its legacy Orbital Gas Systems business. The Company is now positioned to profitably grow its infrastructure services platform for years to come, organically and through synergistic acquisitions to capitalize on strong multi-year end market drivers in the industries we serve.

Orbital Infrastructure Group is dedicated to maximizing shareholder value, by striving to exceed our customers' expectations, building a diverse workforce, and making a positive difference in the lives of our employees and the communities in which we operate, and contributing to reducing the carbon footprint through the services we provide.

For more information please visit: http://www.orbitalenergygroup.com

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The financial measures not prepared in conformity with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (GAAP) that are utilized in this press release are provided to enable investors, analysts and management to evaluate Orbital Infrastructure's performance excluding the effects of certain items that management believes impact the comparability of operating results between reporting periods. In addition, management believes these measures are useful in comparing Orbital Infrastructure's operating results with those of its competitors. These measures should be used in addition to, and not in lieu of, financial measures prepared in conformity with GAAP. Please see the accompanying tables for reconciliations of the following non-GAAP financial measures for Orbital Infrastructure's current and historical results (as applicable): EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations (non-GAAP financial measures) to loss from continuing operations, net of income taxes.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Private Securities Litigation Reform Act, as amended, including those relating to the expected use of proceeds. These statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking expressions, including, but not limited to, "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "estimate," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "would" and similar expressions and the negatives of those terms. These statements relate to future events and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such factors include the risk factors set forth in the Company's filings with the SEC, including, without limitation, its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the years ended December 31, 2021, its periodic reports on Form 10-Q, and its Current Reports on Form 8-K filed in 2021 and 2022, as well as the risks identified in the shelf registration statement and the prospectus supplement relating to the offering. Prospective investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. Orbital undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Orbital Infrastructure Group, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)





June 30,



December 31,

(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

2022



2021



















Assets:















Current Assets:















Cash and cash equivalents

$ 31,584



$ 26,865

Restricted cash - current



123





150

Trade accounts receivable, net of allowance



51,433





48,752

Inventories



1,077





1,335

Contract assets



22,055





7,478

Note receivable, current portion



1,401





3,536

Prepaid expenses and other current assets



8,032





6,919

Assets held for sale - current



4,209





6,679

Total current assets



119,914





101,714





































Property and equipment, less accumulated depreciation



27,553





29,638

Investment



1,063





1,063

Right of use assets - Operating leases



19,105





18,247

Right of use assets - Financing leases



13,155





14,702

Goodwill



102,966





100,899

Other intangible assets, net



133,186





142,656

Restricted cash



486





1,026

Note receivable



—





836

Deposits and other assets



1,579





1,558

Total assets

$ 419,007



$ 412,339



















Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity:















Current Liabilities:















Accounts payable

$ 27,595



$ 10,111

Notes payable, current



117,589





72,774

Line of credit



4,000





2,500

Operating lease obligations - current portion



4,858





4,674

Financing lease obligations - current portion



5,170





4,939

Accrued expenses



31,740





28,301

Contract liabilities



2,367





6,503

Financial instrument liability, current portion



24,080





825

Liabilities held for sale, current



1,380





4,367

Total current liabilities



218,779





134,994

Financial instrument liability, noncurrent portion



15,404





—

Warrant liabilities



7,915





—

Deferred tax liabilities



260





260

Notes payable, less current portion



104,022





156,605

Operating lease obligations, less current portion



14,423





13,555

Financing lease obligations, less current portion



8,320





9,939

Other long-term liabilities



720





720

Total liabilities



369,843





316,073



















Commitments and contingencies

































Stockholders' Equity:















Preferred stock, par value $0.001; 10,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued at June 30, 2022 or December 31, 2021



—





—

Common stock, par value $0.001; 325,000,000 shares authorized; 111,256,659 shares issued and 110,903,596 shares outstanding at June 30, 2022 and 82,259,739 shares issued and 81,906,676 shares outstanding at December 31, 2021



111





82

Additional paid-in capital



329,425





311,487

Treasury stock at cost; 353,063 shares held at June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021



(413)





(413)

Accumulated deficit



(279,358)





(210,934)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss



(505)





(3,995)

Total Orbital Infrastructure Group, Inc.'s stockholders' equity



49,260





96,227

Noncontrolling interest



(96)





39

Total stockholders' equity



49,164





96,266

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 419,007



$ 412,339



Orbital Infrastructure Group, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)





For the Three Months



For the Six Months

(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

Ended June 30,



Ended June 30,





2022



2021



2022



2021



































Revenues

$ 93,913



$ 11,519



$ 164,167



$ 17,080



































Cost of revenues



84,097





14,377





142,768





22,459



































Gross profit



9,816





(2,858)





21,399





(5,379)



































Operating expenses:































Selling, general and administrative expense



12,917





13,743





21,044





25,762

Depreciation and amortization



5,405





1,002





10,728





2,085

Recovery of bad debt



(478)





—





(538)





—

Other operating expense



(322)





(9)





(340)





(9)



































Total operating expenses



17,522





14,736





30,894





27,838



































Loss from operations



(7,706)





(17,594)





(9,495)





(33,217)



































Gain (loss) on extinguishment of debt



(2,213)





1,160





(28,232)





910

Loss on financial instrument



(13,874)





—





(14,802)





—

Gain on warrant liabilities



4,946





—





4,946





—

Other income (expense)



(1,052)





260





(706)





573

Interest expense



(9,813)





(1,096)





(17,852)





(1,830)



































Loss from continuing operations before income taxes



(29,712)





(17,270)





(66,141)





(33,564)



































Income tax expense (benefit)



382





(8,952)





623





(8,937)



































Loss from continuing operations, net of income taxes



(30,094)





(8,318)





(66,764)





(24,627)



































Discontinued operations































Income (loss) from operations of discontinued businesses



(842)





105





(1,795)





(1,538)



































Net loss



(30,936)





(8,213)





(68,559)





(26,165)

Less: net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest



(113)





—





(135)





—

Net loss attributable to Orbital Infrastructure Group, Inc.

$ (30,823)



$ (8,213)



$ (68,424)



$ (26,165)



































Basic and diluted weighted average common shares outstanding



95,355,532





51,838,830





89,292,201





48,221,943



































Loss from continuing operations per common share - basic and diluted

$ (0.31)



$ (0.16)



$ (0.75)



$ (0.51)



































Loss from discontinued operations - basic and diluted



(0.01)





—





(0.02)





(0.03)



































Loss per common share - basic and diluted

$ (0.32)



$ (0.16)



$ (0.77)



$ (0.54)



Orbital Infrastructure Group, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)





For the Six Months









(in thousands)

Ended June 30,





2022



2021

CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:















Net loss

$ (68,559)



$ (26,165)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:















Depreciation



7,963





1,295

Amortization of intangibles



10,022





2,739

Amortization of debt discount



4,088





956

Amortization of note receivable discount



(63)





(155)

Stock-based compensation and expense, net of forfeitures



(2,188)





8,066

Fair value adjustment to liability for stock appreciation rights



(269)





2,691

Fair value adjustment to financial instrument liability



14,802





—

Fair value adjustment to warrant liabilities



(4,946)





—

Loss (gain) on extinguishment of debt and debt modifications



28,232





(1,677)

Gain on sale of business



(299)





—

Recovery of bad debt



(491)





(22)

Deferred income taxes



6





(8,978)

Inventory reserve



—





(252)

Gain on sale of assets



(441)





(9)

Non-cash unrealized foreign currency (gain) loss



12





(145)

Liquidated damages



1,077





—

Change in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisition:















Trade accounts receivable



(869)





3,976

Inventories



319





(165)

Contract assets



(14,402)





(934)

Prepaid expenses and other current assets



(406)





1,390

Right of use assets/lease liabilities, net



306





7

Deposits and other assets



(24)





4

Accounts payable



17,829





(4,099)

Accrued expenses



4,366





158

Contract liabilities



(3,347)





(1,450)

NET CASH USED IN OPERATING ACTIVITIES



(7,282)





(22,769)



















CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:















Cash paid for acquisitions, net of cash received



(773)





(21,390)

Purchases of property and equipment



(2,940)





(4,699)

Deposits on financing lease property and equipment



129





(315)

Proceeds from sale of business, net of cash included in the business



(454)





—

Proceeds from sale of property and equipment



424





56

Purchases of investments



(469)





—

Purchase of other intangible assets



(58)





(695)

Proceeds from notes receivable



3,500





621

NET CASH USED IN INVESTING ACTIVITIES



(641)





(26,422)



















CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:















Proceeds from line of credit



3,500





—

Payments on line of credit



(2,000)





(441)

Payments on financing lease obligations



(2,470)





(289)

Proceeds from notes payable



23,300





19,400

Payments on notes payable



(29,799)





(5,582)

Proceeds from sales of common stock and warrants



19,810





42,376

NET CASH PROVIDED BY FINANCING ACTIVITIES



12,341





55,464



















Effect of exchange rate changes on cash



(266)





9

Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash



4,152





6,282

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period



28,041





4,524



















CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH AT END OF PERIOD

$ 32,193



$ 10,806



Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures|

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA from Continuing Operations for the Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 and 2021

The following table presents reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measures of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations to loss from continuing operations, net of taxes for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021. These reconciliations are intended to provide useful information to investors and analysts as they evaluate the Company's performance. EBITDA from continuing operations is defined as loss from continuing operations before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, and Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations is defined as EBITDA from continuing operations adjusted for certain other items as described below. We believe that the exclusion of these items from loss from continuing operations enables management and investors to more effectively evaluate the Company's operations period over period and to identify operating trends that might not be apparent when including the excluded items. However, these measures should not be considered as an alternative to loss from continuing operations or other measures of performance that are derived in accordance with GAAP. As to certain of the items below, (i) stock-based compensation and expense may vary from period to period due to fair value adjustments from changes in market conditions, forfeiture rates, accelerated vesting and amounts granted; (ii) acquisition costs vary from period to period depending on the level of Orbital Infrastructure's acquisition activity; (iii) gains and losses on the disposal of assets varies from period to period depending on operational wear and tear and condition of the Company's fixed assets; (iv) gains and losses on extinguishment and modification of debt varies from period to period depending on changes in the Company's financing activities; and (v) fair value adjustments to equity-linked financial instrument liabilities varies from period to period depending on changes in the market price of Orbital Infrastructure's common stock and certain assumptions used in fair valuation calculations. Because EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations, as defined, exclude some, but not all, items that affect loss from continuing operations, such measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies. The most comparable GAAP financial measure, loss from continuing operations, net of income taxes and information reconciling the GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures, are included below. See notes to follow:

(In thousands)

For the Three Months Ended



For the Six Months Ended

(Unaudited)

June 30,



June 30,





2022



2021



2022



2021

Loss from continuing operations, net of income taxes (GAAP)

$ (30,094)



$ (8,318)



$ (66,764)



$ (24,627)

Interest expense, net



9,794





1,014





17,755





1,667

Income tax expense (benefit)



382





(8,952)





623





(8,937)

Depreciation and amortization



9,295





1,874





17,985





3,189

EBITDA from continuing operations (a)



(10,623)





(14,382)





(30,401)





(28,708)

Stock-based compensation and expense, net of forfeitures (b)



862





5,447





(2,457)





9,914

Acquisition costs (c)



—





903





32





903

(Gain) loss on disposal of assets (d)



(338)





(9)





(441)





(9)

(Gain) loss on extinguishment and modification of debt (e)



3,290





(1,927)





29,309





(1,677)

Fair value adjustments to equity-linked financial instruments (f)



8,928





—





9,856





—

Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations (a)

$ 2,119



$ (9,968)



$ 5,898



$ (19,577)



(a) The calculations of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 have been amended to conform to the current period calculations of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations, net of income taxes.



(b) The amounts include non-cash expenses recognized from the vesting of stock-based compensation awards issued to employees, executives, directors and consultants for services provided, net of forfeitures. The amount for the six months ended June 30, 2022 includes non-cash expenses recognized from modifications to executive stock appreciation rights (SARS) compensation awards.



(c) The amounts for the six months ended June 30, 2022 include costs incurred for the acquisition of Coax Fiber Solutions, Inc. The amounts for the six months ended June 30, 2021 include costs incurred for the acquisition of Gibson Technical Services, Inc.



(d) The amounts relate to net gains or losses recognized on the disposal of the Company's fixed assets.



(e) The amounts for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 relate to losses recognized on the modification of the Company's seller financed notes payable issued for the acquisition of Front Line Power Construction, LLC, the issuance of shares of common stock in exchange for payment on notes payable with an institutional investor, and liquidated damages incurred on notes payable with an institutional investor. The amounts for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 relate to a gain recognized for the forgiveness of payroll protection loans by the U.S. government offset by a loss from the modification of certain convertible notes payable.



(f) The amounts for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 relate to changes in fair value of certain down-round and anti-dilutive protections on equity-linked financial instruments issued to the lenders of the Company's syndicated debt and changes in fair value of warrant liabilities from pre-funded warrants and common stock warrants issued to an institutional investor.

Estimated EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA from Continuing Operations for the Full Year 2022

The following table presents reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measures of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations to loss from continuing operations, net of income taxes for the full year ending December 31, 2022. These reconciliations are intended to provide useful information to investors and analysts as they evaluate the Company's expected performance. EBITDA from continuing operations is defined as loss from continuing operations before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, and Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations is defined as EBITDA from continuing operations adjusted for certain other items as described below. We believe that the exclusion of these items from loss from continuing operations enables management and investors to more effectively evaluate the Company's operations period over period and to identify operating trends that might not be apparent when including the excluded items. However, these measures should not be considered as an alternative to loss from continuing operations or other measures of performance that are derived in accordance with GAAP. As to certain of the items below, (i) stock-based compensation and expense may vary from period to period due to fair value adjustments from changes in market conditions, forfeiture rates, accelerated vesting and amounts granted; (ii) acquisition costs vary from period to period depending on the level of Orbital Infrastructure's acquisition activity; (iii) gains and losses on the disposal of assets varies from period to period depending on operational wear and tear and condition of the Company's fixed assets; (iv) gains and losses on extinguishment and modification of debt varies from period to period depending on changes in the Company's financing activities; and (v) fair value adjustments to equity-linked financial instrument liabilities varies from period to period depending on changes in the market price of Orbital Infrastructure's common stock and certain assumptions used in fair valuation calculations. Because EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations, as defined, exclude some, but not all, items that affect loss from continuing operations, such measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies. The most comparable GAAP financial measure, loss from continuing operations, net of income taxes and information reconciling the GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures, are included below. See notes to follow:





Estimated Range

(In thousands) (Unaudited)

Full Year Ending

December 31, 2022

Loss from continuing operations, net of income taxes (GAAP)

$ (72,183)



$ (67,283)

Interest expense, net



33,527





33,527

Income tax expense (benefit) (a)



1,150





1,250

Depreciation and amortization



34,850





34,850

EBITDA from continuing operations



(2,656)





2,344

Stock-based compensation and expense, net of forfeitures (b)



1,900





1,900

Acquisition costs (c)



32





32

(Gain) loss on disposal of assets (d)



(441)





(441)

(Gain) loss on extinguishment and modification of debt (e)



29,309





29,309

Fair value adjustments to equity-linked financial instruments (f)



9,856





9,856

Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations

$ 38,000



$ 43,000



(a) These amounts include estimated state minimum tax expenses determined using the statutory tax rates of the jurisdictions where taxable income is expected to be earned. These amounts do not include federal and foreign income tax expense (benefits) as the Company does not expect to generate taxable income related to its US and foreign jurisdictions and expects valuation allowance reserves to be recognized on any deferred tax assets realized during the full year 2022.



(b) The amount includes non-cash expenses recognized from the vesting of stock-based compensation awards issued to employees, executives, directors and consultants for services provided, net of forfeitures, and modifications to executive stock appreciation rights (SARS) compensation awards.



(c) The amount includes costs incurred for the acquisition of Coax Fiber Solutions, Inc.



(d) The amount includes net gains and losses recognized on the disposal of the Company's fixed assets.



(e) The amount includes losses recognized from the modification of the Company's seller financed notes payable issued for the acquisition of Front Line Power Construction, LLC, the issuance of shares of common stock in exchange for payment on notes payable with an institutional investor, and liquidated damages.



(f) The amount represents changes in fair value of certain down-round and anti-dilutive protections on financial instruments issued to the lenders of the Company's syndicated debt and changes in fair value of warrant liabilities from pre-funded warrants and common stock warrants issued to an institutional investor.

