RODAN + FIELDS ADVANCES COMMITMENT TO DO GOOD, DONATES $1.55 MILLION TO EMPOWER YOUNG PEOPLE

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rodan + Fields, a leading skincare brand powered by a direct selling business, announced the second round of donations from the Youth Empowerment Fund through their support of the Prescription for Change project. Launched in August 2021, the Fund will invest a total of $5 Million USD over 3 years to empower young people to lead social and environmental change.

In 2022, donations totaling $1.55 Million USD will support 11 nonprofits to advance career readiness and life skills training, provide mental health services and foster environmental conservation across historically underserved communities in North America and Australia. Donations will go to existing partners, After School Matters, Inc, buildOn Inc., Posse Foundation, Student Energy and The Smith Family as well as new partners, Boys & Girls Club of Puerto Rico, Green Guerillas Inc., Huckleberry Youth Programs Inc., Mending Matters, Residential Youth Services & Empowerment, and Save the Bay.

Rodan + Fields' support of The Youth Empowerment Fund builds on its proud legacy of changing lives together with its Independent Consultant Community, having invested nearly $18 Million USD in nonprofit partners that have provided educational and career assistance, service learning and disaster relief to 1.7 million young people globally since 2008. The Company is proud to have donated a total of $2.8 Million USD from the Youth Empowerment Fund since 2021 to advance the Company's commitment to giving, marking that they are over halfway to their 3-year goal.

"We believe that philanthropy is a powerful tool to empower young people to become leaders and positive change agents in their communities," said Lindsay Vignoles, Director of Environmental, Social, and Governance, Rodan + Fields. "Giving back is a fundamental part of our Do Good strategy, and we are honored to support existing and new partners to create a more inclusive and sustainable future."

As social and environmental challenges continue to grow, Rodan + Fields sees its investments in young people as a part of the solution and has aligned with its mission to have a life-changing impact on people and the planet. According to Jessica Raefield, Chief Human Resources Officer, Rodan + Fields, "The next generation will inherit what the current one leaves behind. Equipping young people with the tools and resources they need to create a better tomorrow is what the Youth Empowerment Fund hopes to achieve."

About Rodan + Fields

Rodan + Fields was launched in 2002 and founded by Stanford-trained dermatologists Dr. Katie Rodan and Dr. Kathy Fields with the mission of providing dermatology-inspired skincare and an entrepreneurial opportunity to change lives. Rodan + Fields is the #1 Dermatologist Founded Premium Skincare Brand in North America in 2021* and the #1 Premium Skincare Regimen Brand in the U.S. for 4 consecutive years, (2018 – 2021)**. Rodan + Fields is proud of its regimen-based skincare and award-winning innovation, powerful direct selling business model and global Independent Consultant Community. Products are available through R+F Independent Consultants or on the Rodan + Fields website at rodanandfields.com.

