ST~GERMAIN® Elderflower Liqueur Debuts Fleuriste ST~GERMAIN with Multi-Hyphenate Artist Jameel Mohammed of KHIRY and Paper Floral Designer Zoe Bradley

Amid a fresh flower shortage, Fleuriste ST~GERMAIN welcomes guests to participate in an immersive paper floral installation designed to bring the joy of flowers to life in unique and creative ways from August 12-13 in New York City

HAMILTON, Bermuda, Aug. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Last night, ST~GERMAIN® Elderflower Liqueur teamed up with multi-hyphenate artist Jameel Mohammed of KHIRY, who uses unconventional materials to spark creativity and conversation, and Paper Designer Zoe Bradley launched Fleuriste ST~GERMAIN, a veritable paper "fleuriste" or flower shop en français in response to the global flower shortage. An illustrious mix of cultural tastemakers, celebrities, musicians, and industry innovators in attendance included AnnaSophia Robb, Isabella Boylston, Laura Kim, Joanna Carpenter, Venita Aspen, Laura Jung, Coco Bassey, Nana Agyemang, Alvin Wayne and more. As guests arrived, they were greeted by a multisensory assortment of paper flowers that served as the backdrop for intimate talks around expanding creativity to reimagine classics, and exclusive, soulful jazz performances by Jameel celebrating the beauty of creative diversity and collaboration. The crowd sipped signature ST~GERMAIN cocktails including Zoe Bradley's Fleur Sauvage and Jameel Mohammed's Songbird, while exchanging stories around self-expression, sources of joy, and finding inspiration in our natural surroundings.

Zoe Bradley, Jameel Mohammed, and Earlecia Richelle at the 2nd Annual Fleuriste St~Germain Pop-up (PRNewswire)

Fleuriste ST~GERMAIN is the latest evolution of the brand's Salon ST~GERMAIN series and is open to the public* from August 12 – 13. As the world experiences a scarcity of fresh florals, ST~GERMAIN, a liqueur comprised of up to 1,000 handpicked fresh elderflower blossoms that adds a dash of inspiration to any cocktail and inspires effortless experimentation, is partnering with Jameel and Zoe to reimagine the classic flower shop narrative and help people experience the joy of flowers in a new way. The duo and ST~GERMAIN are bringing the joie de vivre and eternal appeal of fresh florals to life through unique & immersive floral installations including paper bouquets, bespoke vessels and large-scale sculptural blossoms that bud from the walls, mirroring their signature aesthetics. The space is punctuated by whimsical cocktail moments that both literally and figuratively bloom in unexpected ways, from a spritz that is crowned with a cloud of elderflowers to a playful twist on a lychee martini cocktail garnished with an edible paper flower petal.

Fleuriste ST~GERMAIN enlists unexpected pairings of artistic talent to collaborate on an experience or product. Events are inspired by the iconoclastic nature of 1920s Parisian Salons, bringing together luminaries for rousing debates and artistic activity while playing an integral role in the cultural and intellectual development of society. This year's programming highlights floral paper design meets jewelry designer meets mixologists peppered in with exclusive performances by Jameel, spirited dialogues, and paper flower workshops by Zoe. Each day will be complemented by a specialty cocktail menu designed by ST~GERMAIN National Ambassador Earlecia Richelle. For those unable to attend, ST~GERMAIN is offering one person a chance to win* a custom piece of art by Jameel and Zoe that will be featured at Fleuriste ST~GERMAIN.

"ST~GERMAIN is proud to unveil its second iteration of Fleuriste ST~GERMAIN with two design vanguards like Jameel Mohammed and Zoe Bradley," said Stacy Saltiel, Brand Director at ST~GERMAIN. "Flowers are part of our brand DNA. During a global slowdown we wanted to bring their joy to life in a reimagined way, while sprinkling in spontaneous chords of creativity strung throughout the day. As a liqueur comprised of elderflower blossoms, ST~GERMAIN encapsulates their beauty, complex flavors, and aromas in liquid form."

The curators at Fleuriste ST~GERMAIN added:

"I'm thrilled to be a lead Curator for Fleuriste ST~GERMAIN," said Jameel Mohammed, multi-hyphenate artist and Founder of KHIRY. "Just as I strive to reexamine traditional narratives through the use of unconventional materials in my work, Fleuriste ST~GERMAIN reinterprets the traditional flower shop, encouraging people to see the wonder of flowers in a novel way."

"It's been an honor to collaborate with Jameel on Fleuriste ST~GERMAIN," said Zoe Bradley of Zoe Bradley Design. "Working alongside an artistic peer allowed me to endlessly leverage my imagination and create emotive installations that reintroduced the elation of fresh flowers. I hope guests delight in the pleasure and fantasy of our creations."

*Fleuriste ST~GERMAIN is a free event open to the public (21+) from Friday, August 12 through Saturday, August 13. RSVP is required and availability is limited. For more details on programming and to sign up to attend, please visit HERE .

SIGNATURE COCKTAIL RECIPES

Zoe Bradley's Fleur Sauvage

1 oz. BOMBAY BRAMBLE® Gin

¾ oz. ST~GERMAIN

¾ oz. Lychee Juice*

½ oz. Fermented Rice

¼ oz. Kabosu Juice

Top with Sparkling Rose Wine

Method: Batch all items sans sparking rose, quick shake, pour in flute, top with sparkling rose.

*Lychee Juice Recipe

Method: Take one can of seedless lychee in syrup and blend until smooth. Strain in fine mesh strainer.

For a simplified recipe to make at home:

1 oz. BOMBAY BRAMBLE Gin

¾ oz. ST~GERMAIN

1 oz. Lychee Juice*

¼ oz. Fresh Lime Juice

Top with Sparkling Rose Wine

Method: Batch all items sans sparking rose, quick shake, pour in flute, top with sparkling rose.

*Lychee Juice Recipe

Method: Take one can of seedless lychee in syrup and blend until smooth. Strain in fine mesh strainer.

Jameel Mohammed's Songbird

1 ½ oz. Blanco Tequila

1 oz. Marigold infused ST~GERMAIN*

2 oz. Chamoy Tepache

½ oz. Fresh Lime Juice

Half Bar spoon Red Pepper Puree

2 drops Orange Blossom Water

Method: Batch all ingredients above sans tepache, quick shake over ice, double strain into collins glass with ice, top with tepache, stir.

*Marigold infused ST~GERMAIN recipe

2 cups of ST~GERMAIN

1 large fresh marigold (about 10-15 petals)

Method: Blend until smooth, strain in fine mesh strainer.

For a simplified recipe to make at home:

1 ½ oz. Blanco Tequila

1 oz. Marigold infused ST~GERMAIN*

1 oz. Fresh Pineapple Juice

Bar spoon Red Pepper Puree

½ oz. Fresh Lime Juice

Top with Soda Water

Method: Build all ingredients into shaker sans soda, shake with ice, double strain into collins glass with ice, top with soda.

*Marigold infused ST~GERMAIN recipe

2 cups of ST~GERMAIN

1 large fresh marigold (about 10-15 petals)

Method: Blend until smooth, strain in fine mesh strainer.

Above the Clouds

1 oz. ST~GERMAIN

½ oz. Hibiscus infused NOILLY PRAT® Rouge Vermouth*

2 oz. Amaro Soda

2 oz. Orange Wine

Method: Build in glass.

*Hibiscus infused NOILLY PRAT Rouge Vermouth Recipe

1 oz. of dried hibiscus flowers

6 oz. of rouge vermouth

Method: Combine vermouth and hibiscus flowers, pressing to submerge flowers in liquid. Cover and let stand at room temperature up to 48 hours. Strain in fine mesh strainer. Refrigerate.

For a simplified recipe to make at home:

1 ½ oz. ST~GERMAIN

2 oz. Orange Wine

1 oz. Unsweetened Hibiscus Tea

1 oz. Sparkling Water

Method: Build in glass over ice.

About ST~GERMAIN Elderflower Liqueur

ST~GERMAIN is a French liqueur that contains up to 1,000 handpicked elderflower blossoms in each 750 ml bottle. ST~GERMAIN brings a dash of inspiration and a touch of something playful and unexpected to your favourite cocktail, be that a Margarita, Spritz, Hugo, Elderfashioned, Royale or a creation of your own design. The wild, natural sweetness of hundreds of fresh elderflowers gives ST~GERMAIN a transformative flavor that is unforgettable once tasted: indulgent, yet delicate with a fresh natural sweetness and hints of honeysuckle and pear. Gently blended in France using the Savoir-Faire of our Master Liqueurist and Master of Botanicals, ST~GERMAIN is acclaimed for its uncanny ability to add a universally delicious twist to any cocktail. ST~GERMAIN has received some of the highest accolades in the spirits industry and has been heralded as one of the most influential cocktail components of the last decade.

The ST~GERMAIN elderflower liqueur brand is part of the portfolio of Bacardi Limited, headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda. Bacardi Limited refers to the Bacardi group of companies, including Bacardi International Limited.

* No purchase is necessary to enter. Open to US residents, 21 or older. Ends: 9/1/22. For Official Rules, see https://www.stgermainliqueur.com/us/en/campaigns/Fleuristesweeps22US/. Sponsored by Bacardi U.S.A., Inc.

SIP RESPONSIBLY!

