SCREENVISION MEDIA EXPANDS RELATIONSHIP WITH CMX CINEMAS TO INCLUDE ALL CINEBISTRO LOCATIONS

Broadens Screenvision's 'Luxury' Network to More than 2,500 Screens

Brings Marquee Positioning to 7,000 Screens

NEW YORK, Aug. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Screenvision Media, a national leader in delivering comprehensive advertising and content representation services for top-tier cinema exhibitors, sports venues, e-gaming platforms and other live events and venues, today announced that it has expanded and extended its agreement with CMX Cinemas.

As part of the deal, Screenvision's Cinema Network will add eight CMX CinéBistro locations, including 52 screens. Screenvision now has all CMX CinéBistro locations, which offer an elevated moviegoing experience that features in-theater service, chef-crafted cuisine, curated cocktails and a lounge & bar. The new theaters span major DMAs of Washington, D.C., Atlanta, Tampa (two locations), Miami, Raleigh, Cincinnati and Richmond.

"Adding the full roster of CineBistro theaters broadens our 'luxury' network to more than 2,500 screens, which is a unique and highly targeted opportunity to engage a moviegoing audience seeking premium experiences," said Darryl Schaffer, Chief Partnership Officer, Screenvision Media. "As brands continue flocking back to cinema as a trusted medium, we look forward to making available the highly coveted CineBistro inventory."

Screenvision's expanded agreement with CMX also includes Marquee Position inventory, which is typically reserved for high-profile advertisers featuring cinema-quality creative. Advertisers now have the opportunity to run their creative within Marquee Positioning across 7,000 screens.

"Our existing relationship with Screenvision has proven to deliver highly engaging creative that our audiences appreciate, as well as important and incremental revenue to foster the continued growth of our business," said Patrick Ryan, CEO, CMX Cinemas. "Adding the remainder of our CineBistro locations just made sense – Screenvision has a strong pipeline of advertisers within their luxury network and we felt our full roster of locations would benefit from being included."

About Screenvision Media

Headquartered in New York, N.Y., Screenvision Media is a national leader in delivering comprehensive advertising and content representation services for top-tier cinema exhibitors, sports venues, e-gaming platforms and other live events and venues. The Screenvision Media cinema advertising network comprises 13,700 screens in 2000+ theatre locations across all 50 states and 94% of DMAs nationwide; delivering through more than 150 theatrical circuits, including 7 of the top 10 exhibitor companies.

About CMX Cinemas

CMX Cinemas opened its doors in April 2017 at Brickell City Centre, Miami, FL, offering new features to give guests an innovative and VIP movie-going experience. CMX provides state-of-the art technology that can be enjoyed through different types of experiences: CMX CinéBistro, the luxury dine-in and in-seat service; CMX Market, the gourmet grab and go movie experience and CMX Cinemas, the upgraded traditional theatre with classic concessions. It also features the Stone Sports Bar at select theatres, making CMX the one-stop-destination for entertainment. CMX has 31 sites and over 2,000 employees in venues located in Florida, Illinois, Minnesota, Georgia, Alabama, North Carolina, Ohio, New Jersey, and Virginia. For more information, visit cmxcinemas.com.

