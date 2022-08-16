For the 5th Time, Mindgruve Appears on the Inc. 5000 List

Ranking No. 4239 With Three-Year Revenue Growth of 108 Percent

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Inc. revealed that Mindgruve is No. 4239 on its annual Inc. 5000 list , the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America. This year marks the fifth time Mindgruve has secured a spot in the lineup. The list represents a one-of-a-kind look at the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment—independent businesses. Facebook, Chobani, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

"Since 2018, it continues to be an incredible honor to earn a spot on this list amongst so many highly-respected and innovative companies," says Chad Robley, co-founder and CEO of Mindgruve. "Our revenue growth is a direct result of our philosophy that if we grow our clients' businesses, we'll grow our own. Seeing Mindgruve receive this honor for the fifth year and placing No. 601 in the state of California is a testament to that."

The companies on the 2022 Inc. 5000 are not only successful; they also demonstrated resilience amid supply chain woes, labor shortages, and the ongoing impact of Covid-19. Despite the unexpected challenges caused by the pandemic, Mindgruve grew rapidly during this time. In 2021, the agency's headcount doubled in size, topping any single-year period of the company's 20-year history.

"The accomplishment of building one of the fastest-growing companies in the U.S., in light of recent economic roadblocks, cannot be overstated," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that have established themselves through innovation, hard work, and rising to the challenges of today."

"Our staff continues groundbreaking work that helps drive business growth for brands," Robley continued. "Our in-house, integrated capabilities allow us to collaborate and optimize marketing efforts at the speed of business, which is what truly differentiates us."

Throughout the agency's history, Mindgruve has worked with some of the top global consumer and B2B brands such as Procter & Gamble, Sony, Colgate-Palmolive, First Horizon Bank and Dupont. The San Diego-based company continues to expand its client base and deepen its expertise in a variety of industries such as beauty, technology, healthcare and finance. New to the client roster include First Horizon Bank, Tivic Health, QuietKat, and Bay City Brewing Company.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000 . The top 500 companies are featured in the September issue of Inc. magazine, which will be available on August 23.

