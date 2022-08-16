IDEAL AGENT® RANKED #1 REAL ESTATE COMPANY ON INC. 5000 LIST

Named #73 Nationwide due to 5,514% 3-Year Growth

TAMPA, Fla., Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Inc. Magazine revealed its annual list of the nation's fastest growing private companies, and IDEAL AGENT®, the premier full-service real estate technology company, is the number 1 Real Estate company, ranking number 2 in Tampa and in the real estate category, number 11 in Florida, and number 73 nationwide across all categories on the list due to its 5,514%, 3-year growth. This year's list is proven to be winning in a time of change and achieving spectacular growth. Among the 5,000 companies, the average median three-year growth rate soared 230%, added 1,178,302 jobs and generated $317.2 billion in total revenue.

"We're thrilled to make this prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies, said Steve Johnston, Founder & CEO of IDEAL AGENT®. "This award is a testament to the hard work and resilience of everyone at IDEAL AGENT®. We recognize the housing market is shifting and poised to help fight rising interest rates with lower commissions, saving clients' money and time with their real estate transaction due to our proprietary technology platform."

IDEAL AGENT® makes the home buying and selling process easy and profitable by providing a seamless online experience matching clients with the top 1% local and national agents from top brokerages with variable commissions as low as 2%. IDEAL AGENT® streamlines the real estate transaction connecting all the services including title, mortgage, insurance, warranty, moving, and home services set up, providing clients a seamless experience getting them 5-star results, ranking #1 in real estate on Trust Pilot.

Companies on the 2022 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2018 to 2021. Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000.

About IDEAL AGENT®

Tampa-based IDEAL AGENT®, established in 2016, is the nation's fastest-growing, premier, full-service real estate company. Recognized as a leader in modernizing real estate transactions, IDEAL AGENT® makes the home buying and selling process easy and profitable by providing a seamless online experience, ranking number one in real estate on Trustpilot. IDEAL AGENT®'s free service matches clients with the top 1% local and national agents from top brokerages, including Keller Williams, RE/MAX, Sotheby's, Berkshire Hathaway, and more with variable commissions as low as 2%. IDEAL AGENT® streamlines the real estate transaction connecting all the services including title, mortgage, insurance, warranty, moving, and home services set up providing clients a seamless experience getting them 5-star results. IDEAL AGENT® has earned several accolades for excellence in real estate, sustained revenue growth, and is distinguished as the #1 fastest growing real estate company by Inc5000 and Tampa Bay Business Journal, "The Next 1000" by Forbes, 21 Startups to Watch, USF Fast 56 and Tampa Bay Times Best Places to Work.

