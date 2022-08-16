Lumen investment is bringing businesses more options at the edge

Company launches new on-demand edge solution powering businesses to deliver amazing digital experiences and save costs

DENVER, Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lumen Technologies (NYSE: LUMN) is continuing to invest in edge computing on the Lumen platform to give businesses more choice on where they can deploy applications and workloads at the edge, closer to digital interactions. Lumen is now offering Lumen Edge Virtual Machines (VM), giving businesses access to on-demand compute, storage, and secure networking, to run their next-generation applications with high performance and at scale. Lumen Edge VM is available on the Lumen Marketplace and integrates seamlessly with the company's comprehensive edge portfolio.

With Lumen Edge VM, businesses have a flexible, on-demand compute solution on the Lumen platform.

More on Lumen Edge VM: https://www.lumen.com/en-us/edge-computing/vm.html

Speed Read:

To help businesses deliver enhanced customer experiences, Lumen is bringing a turn-key solution to meet the challenges of deploying and running next-generation applications.

Lumen Edge VM provides flexibility, value, and availability. Businesses get value from having access to a variety of compute configurations and storage to support a range of application sizes, backed with management and orchestration tools.

Lumen Edge VM runs on the Lumen platform, underpinned by the Lumen fiber network. Through a single provider, businesses can get the low latency capabilities that compute-intensive, next-generation applications require.

Lumen Edge VM brings flexibility of execution venues for workloads and applications at the edge. Businesses can access distributed compute services across dispersed markets, providing the availability needed to work and collaborate across expanded geographies.

"Growing digital businesses need infrastructure that gives them the level of compute power they need - where, when, and how they need it," said Dave Cooper, senior vice president, edge computing, Lumen Technologies. "The Lumen platform provides just that. And with Lumen Edge VM, businesses have a flexible, on-demand compute solution on the Lumen platform. It gives the power of orchestration and connectivity across hybrid IT environments, providing a unique combination of benefits - increased agility and reliability, plus reduced latency, enhanced security, and low cost."

Tech Talk:

Lumen Edge VM offers shared, multi-tenant servers hosted in Lumen edge facilities for customers to create virtual machines on-demand for adding, updating, and deleting workloads and applications.

Businesses can rapidly spin up virtual machines at the edge, and easily scale up or down.

Infrastructure and network services are fully managed by Lumen.

Lumen Edge VM offers support for multiple operating systems and a wide range of configurations and storage using open-source technology.

Lumen Edge VM can be managed through Lumen Edge Orchestrator, alongside other Lumen edge services and public cloud services from AWS, Microsoft, and Google.

The "as-a-service" solution helps businesses lower expenses with a pay only for usage model across a range of compute requirements, and no capital expenditure required.

Key Facts:

Lumen Edge Computing Solutions meet 97% of U.S. enterprise demand within 5 milliseconds of latency.

For a current list of Lumen edge locations, visit: https://www.lumen.com/en-us/resources/network-maps.html#edge-roadmap

Lumen manages and operates one of the largest, most connected, most deeply peered networks in the world. It is comprised of approximately 450,000 global route miles of fiber, more than 190,000 on-net buildings, and is seamlessly connected to 2,200+ public and private third-party data centers and leading public cloud service providers.

Additional Resources:

Lumen Edge Orchestrator: https://www.lumen.com/en-us/edge-computing/orchestrator.html

Lumen Edge Computing Solutions: https://www.lumen.com/en-us/solutions/edge-computing.html

About Lumen Technologies and the People of Lumen:

Lumen is guided by our belief that humanity is at its best when technology advances the way we live and work. With approximately 450,000 route fiber miles and serving customers in more than 60 countries, we deliver the fastest, most secure platform for applications and data to help businesses, government and communities deliver amazing experiences.

