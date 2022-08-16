Social Native debuts on Inc. 5000 showing strong consecutive revenue growth

NEW YORK, Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. announced today that Social Native , a leading social content and influencer marketing solution provider, has been named an Inc. 5000 company. The list ranks the fastest-growing companies in America within the economy's most dynamic segment—its independent businesses. Facebook, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many notable names gained their first national exposure as honorees.

"We are honored to be listed alongside some of the greatest innovators and needle-movers of our generation," says David Shadpour, Social Native Founder and CEO. "Being recognized as an Inc. 5000 company is a direct reflection of our dedicated and rapidly expanding team, and the millions of talented Social Native creators who inspire us every day."

The 2022 Inc. 5000 companies have demonstrated revenue growth with resilience amid the ongoing impact of Covid-19. Among the top 500, the average median three-year revenue growth rate soared to 2,144%, adding more than 68,394 jobs.

"The accomplishment of building one of the fastest-growing companies in the U.S., in light of recent economic roadblocks, cannot be overstated," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that have established themselves through innovation, hard work, and rising to the challenges of today."

Social Native offers an all-in-one social content solution for brands to power e-commerce, build consumer trust, and drive revenue. The company's products include UGC shoppable video galleries , influencer activations, AI image curation, and automated rights management.

Over 1,000 global brands like Adidas, National Geographic, and Sephora use the company's proprietary technology to create and scale content that influences purchase decisions throughout each stage of the consumer journey.

