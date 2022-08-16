SPOT APPEARS ON THE INC. 5000 LIST FOR THE 8TH TIME, RANKING AMONG AMERICA'S FASTEST-GROWING PRIVATE COMPANIES

INDIANAPOLIS, Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Spot, one of the fastest-growing logistics companies in North America, has earned its place on the Inc. 5000 list, ranking 2,305. The list represents a one-of-a-kind look at the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment—its independent businesses.

"Being named to the Inc. 5000 list for the eighth year is a reflection of the growing and dedicated team of professionals at Spot," said Andrew Elsener, Co-founder of Spot. "I am proud that our team continues to do the little things right and executes where others won't. This recognition of our growth is proof that we have the right people and technology to deliver for our customers on time, every time."

Founded in 2009 by Andrew Elsener and Andy Schenck, Spot has experienced continuous growth each year. In 2021, it saw record-breaking success with over $710 million in gross revenue. That pattern of success has continued into 2022 with a projected $1 billion in gross revenue. Spot has more than 500 employees across its locations in Indianapolis, Indiana, Charlotte, North Carolina, Tempe, Arizona, and Tampa, Florida.

Among the 5,000 companies listed, the average median three-year growth rate soared to 2,144 percent. Together, the companies on this year's list added more than 69,000 jobs over the past three years. Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000.

"The accomplishment of building one of the fastest-growing companies in the U.S., in light of recent economic roadblocks, cannot be overstated," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc."Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that have established themselves through innovation, hard work, and rising to the challenges of today."

To learn more about Spot's open positions, visit spotinc.com/careers, and to learn more about open tech positions, visit Spot's technology company, Red Technologies, at redtms.com/careers.

As one of the fastest-growing logistics companies in North America, Spot is built on relationships, combining 24/7 support with a proven, passionate, and dedicated team of logistics professionals. Spot provides custom, tailored logistics solutions for shipping challenges through relentless effort, industry knowledge , and advanced technologies. Established in 2009 with the vision that there is a better way to move freight, Spot has more than 500 employees across its U.S. locations in Indianapolis, Charlotte, and Tempe. For more information, visit Spot's website at spotinc.com and follow Spot on social media: Facebook (Spot), Twitter (SpotFreight), LinkedIn (Spot Freight), Instagram (spotfreight), and TikTok (spotfreight).

