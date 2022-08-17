31% of Retirees Say Continued Inflation Would Motivate Them to Rejoin the Workforce

43% of Retirees Say Age Could Be a Barrier to Finding a New Job

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Aug. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- More than three in 10 U.S. retirees say they would be motivated to rejoin the workforce if inflation continued to eat into their savings, according to the latest American Staffing Association Workforce Monitor® online survey conducted by The Harris Poll.

14% of current retirees stated they are open to or actively looking for work

In addition to inflation, the role of Social Security insurance was also top of mind for many retirees, with 25% saying they'd be motivated to rejoin the workforce if Social Security no longer covered their expenses. Thirty-nine percent of retirees cited Social Security as their main source of income, while 33% cited retirement plans such as 401(k) accounts and pensions.

Overall, 14% of current retirees stated they are open to or actively looking for work. However, the study found that 43% of retirees said their age could be a barrier to getting a new job. In addition, 41% of retirees would look for a job if they could have a flexible work schedule, and 35% would do so if they could work remote full-time.

"At a time when more retirees need additional income and employers need their expertise and experience, older workers continue to face hiring barriers," said Richard Wahlquist, president and chief executive officer at the American Staffing Association. "Employers that take steps to embrace flexibility and diversity across their entire workforces will be more productive and have higher levels of employee engagement."

The news comes at a time when there are nearly two job openings per unemployed person in the U.S., according to the latest data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Method

This survey was conducted online within the U.S. by The Harris Poll on behalf of ASA June 2–6, 2022, among a total of 2,027 U.S. adults age 18 and older of whom 459 were retired and not employed. The sampling precision of Harris online polls is measured by using a Bayesian credible interval. For this study, the sample data are accurate to within + 2.8 percentage points using a 95% confidence level. For complete survey methodology, including weighting variables and subgroup sample sizes, please contact Megan Sweeney at 703-253-1151.

About the American Staffing Association

The American Staffing Association is the voice of the U.S. staffing, recruiting, and workforce solutions industry. ASA and its state affiliates advance the interests of the industry across all sectors through advocacy, research, education, and the promotion of high standards of legal, ethical, and professional practices. For more information about ASA, visit americanstaffing.net .

About The Harris Poll

The Harris Poll is one of the longest-running surveys in the U.S., tracking public opinion, motivations and social sentiment since 1963. It is now part of Harris Insights & Analytics, a global consulting and market research firm that delivers social intelligence for transformational times. They work with clients in three primary areas: building 21st century corporate reputation, crafting brand strategy and performance tracking, and earning organic media through public relations research. Their mission is to provide insights and advisory to help leaders make the best decisions possible. Learn more by visiting www.harrispoll.com and follow Harris Poll on Twitter and LinkedIn.

