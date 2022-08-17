AURA Devices Releases Body Composition Tracker AURA Strap 2 in Three New Colors with Accessories to Highlight Individual Style and Detailed Fitness Data

AURA Strap 2 Now Available in Navy Blue, Summer Gray, Crimson Red, and Original Coal Black; NEW Infinite Loops in all Four Colors also available

BOSTON, Aug. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AURA Devices today unveiled the AURA Strap 2 in three new stylish and functional colors — deep navy blue, calm summer gray, and stunning crimson red — along with new Infinite Loops in all four colors, including black. The AURA Strap 2, which launched in coal black in May 2022, is the only accessory band for Apple Watch that provides a revolutionary and proven health and wellness data tracking experience that helps users achieve their health goals by providing precise bioimpedance measurements of body composition and water level tracking.

Users can now choose from three new colors , in addition to the original coal black, to personalize their AURA Strap 2 experience. Together, these four colors symbolize the harmony of nature in its major elements: earth (coal black), water (navy blue), air (summer gray), and fire (crimson red). The elements reflect one's individual mood and emotion, via different hues and accentuating individual style.

"We want to provide our users with new options that inspire and harmoniously connect them with individual style to more personally motivate them to achieve their desired sports, health and fitness goals," said Vitaliy Rynskiy, Co-founder and Chief Design Officer of AURA Devices. "We also redesigned the Infinite Loops to bring a seamless experience to our users without dealing with any complex clasps."

The AURA Strap 2 is a wrist-wearable accessory exclusively for Apple Watch, Series 3 or later, created by an international group of passionate and bold inventors, engineers, and scientists committed to changing the worlds of health and fitness. The unique smart device takes hand-to-hand bioelectrical impedance (BIA) measurements to provide the user with information about body composition and water level. Users can set goals and track their workout performance on their Apple Watch. In addition, they can use AURA Plus , a premium service offering advanced analytics and workout content.

In its recently published study , AURA Devices verified the accuracy of AURA Strap 2's bioimpedance measurements by comparing it with the industry gold standard DEXA scan.

The AURA Strap 2 ($149) in coal black is available on auradevices.io and Amazon .

The AURA Strap 2 in NEW deep navy blue, calm summer gray, and stunning crimson red, and the New Infinite Loops ($49) for AURA Strap 2 are available on auradevices.io beginning August 17, 2022. *Get a new AURA Strap 2 with an extra loop in any color and get $10 off your purchase on auradevices.io .

About AURA Devices

Founded in 2016, AURA Devices develops and engineers products that make people happier and healthier. The company is led by a bold team of inventors developing mobile devices based on science to monitor health, wellness, and activity that help users to achieve their goals and change health perceptions. The team believes that every person should know everything about their health on-demand. The company is pushing the boundaries to change the healthcare and fitness world, combining technology with human effort. To learn more, visit AURA Devices .

