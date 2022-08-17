EY announces alliance with Kyndryl to help organizations advance and accelerate their digital transformation journeys

Combines Kyndryl IT services expertise with strategy, business and technology consulting capabilities of EY US

Helps clients navigate complex digital transformations from design, implementation to ongoing operations

Assists in adapting to rapidly changing market needs by combining the strengths of two global organizations that can jointly address comprehensive digital solutions

LONDON, Aug. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- EY today announces an alliance between Kyndryl, the world's largest IT infrastructure services provider, and Ernst & Young LLP (EY US), to support clients in achieving their digital transformation goals.

Many organizations are turning to digital transformation to become more effective and competitive. As they go through this journey, many face challenges related to complex IT environments and the inherent risks (e.g., cybersecurity, resiliency and IT asset management).

Recognizing this, the EY−Kyndryl Alliance provides an innovative approach and utilizes advanced technologies to help organizations transform and modernize their business. The alliance combines Kyndryl's cloud and core infrastructure services with the leading business and technology consulting capabilities of EY US in areas including cybersecurity, asset management and cloud infrastructure services.

Kyndryl is a leader in managed infrastructure and implementation services. They offer a comprehensive suite of mission-critical capabilities, while EY US is a leader in driving large-scale, complex client transformations and has deep industry experience as part of its business and technology consulting services. The combination of these complementary services will greatly assist clients on their transformation journeys while mitigating the risks of these highly complex initiatives.

Heather Ficarra, Kyndryl Alliance Leader, Ernst & Young LLP, says:

"As organizations execute on their digital transformation journeys, they face challenges in modernizing complex systems, business processes and controls. The EY−Kyndryl Alliance will help clients achieve their strategic transformation goals by providing compelling comprehensive solutions. The alliance leverages the deep domain experience of EY business and technology consulting with Kyndryl's technology transformation and support."

Greg Sarafin, EY Global Partner Ecosystem Leader, says:

"The combination of the leading business and technology consulting capabilities of EY US and the industry-leading IT infrastructure services of Kyndryl will be a powerful force in the market. The creation of innovative, joint services and solutions that address the strategy, transformation and ongoing operations will greatly benefit our mutual clients."

Stephen Leonard, Kyndryl Global Alliances & Partnerships Leader, says:

"Our alliance with EY US will help broaden the global reach and impact of Kyndryl's advanced IT infrastructure services to new customers across different industries and geographies that are seeking to modernize and transform their businesses. The combined experience and solutions that will stem from our strategic relationship with EY US will help companies overcome challenges, pursue new opportunities and derive more value from their IT environments."

