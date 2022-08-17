iBASEt Appoints Michel Gadbois to Senior Vice President and Chief Enterprise Architect

Complex manufacturing and sustainment expert to provide strategic industry guidance and accelerate iBASEt solutions' time-to-value

LAKE FOREST, Calif., Aug. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- iBASEt, the company that simplifies how complex products are built and maintained, today announced that Michel Gadbois has been promoted to Senior Vice President (SVP) and Chief Enterprise Architect. As SVP, Chief Enterprise Architect, Gadbois will lead customer engagements helping to create successful paths to value from manufacturing, quality, and sustainment business transformations.

Michel is experienced in providing solutions to complex business problems, challenging current ideas, and championing industry best practices. He will play a key role in achieving both the company's ambitious growth goals, as well as continued product and service development.

"iBASEt is expanding its cloud-native SaaS offerings within existing markets and venturing into new ones as we continue to improve our product and services to meet the needs of our customers," said Gadbois. "At iBASEt, we strive to support our customers mission critical operations by continually providing valuable solutions. I look forward to meeting and exceeding that goal in my new position."

"Michel has been an integral part of iBASEt's growth and success. He helped lead sales through our early growth period, drove efforts on global sales and product capability expansion, and has effectively aided customers with digital thread adoption," said Naveen Poonian, CEO of iBASEt. "Michel has found success at every corner of iBASEt and I am excited to see his unique skillset at work in this new role as we continue to bring value to our customers."

Gadbois started at iBASEt in 1998 heading Sales and Marketing. As Vice-President of Worldwide sales and then Vice President of Industry Solutions, Gadbois has been at the forefront of iBASEt's growth and product development. Most recently, he served as Vice President of Aerospace, Defense, Federal and Nuclear Industries before transitioning to his new role as SVP, Chief Enterprise Architect.

About iBASEt

iBASEt is a software company that simplifies how complex products are built and maintained. Founded in Southern California in 1986, iBASEt solutions ensure digital continuity across manufacturing, quality, and maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) operations on a global scale. The iSeries, powered by Solumina, is a cloud-native platform that establishes a digital ecosystem to drive innovation and improve operational performance. With offices in the U.S., UK, France, and India, iBASEt customers include Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman, Rolls Royce, Pratt & Whitney, and Textron. Learn more at iBASEt.com.

