Impartner Announces Keynote Speakers For its Annual Channel Summit ImpartnerCON 2022

Headliners include Jay McBain of Canalys, Janet Schijns of JS Group, and Jared Fuller of PartnerHacker, among others

SALT LAKE CITY, Aug. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Impartner, the world's most complete channel management platform and Partner Relationship Management (PRM) provider, announced today that channel industry icon Jay McBain, Chief Analyst, Channels, Partnerships and Ecosystems will be a keynote speaker at its annual customer summit, ImpartnerCON 2022, to be held on Oct. 19-21, in Salt Lake City, UT. Additional speaker highlights include Maria Chien, VP Research Director at Forrester, Janet Schijns, CEO of JS Group and Jared Fuller, Founder of PartnerHacker among others that Impartner will continue to announce leading up to the event.

Jay McBain of Canalys to speak at Impartner's Annual Channel Summit, ImpartnerCON 2022

Now in its sixth year, ImpartnerCON is one of the world's largest vendor-led channel industry events gathering the most influential channel leaders and industry speakers to collaborate, celebrate and deep dive into future-forward content. This year's event, titled Odyssey, is focused on the next phase of channel ecosystem evolution to provide guests a truly unique and educational experience. Channel innovators and executives from companies of all sizes and industries will learn how to optimize their digital transformation and partner experience from presentations made by well-known industry analysts, leading channel organizations and Impartner executives.

"ImpartnerCON is about bringing together our customers and channel authorities that represent the future of the industry—driving, defining and implementing marketing and channel strategy," said Brad Pace, COO at Impartner. "We are thrilled about this year's speaking line up and have even more to excite our attendees than before."

Jay McBain is an accomplished speaker, author and innovator in the IT industry. McBain is the Chief Analyst of Channels, Partnerships & Ecosystems at Canalys and has served previously at companies such as Forrester, Channel Mechanics, ChannelEyes and Autotask. McBain was named the 2021 Channel Influencer of the Year by Channel Partners Magazine and has been recognized by many esteemed award programs like the Top 40 Under Forty by the Business Review, Channel A-List by CRN, Top 8 Thought Leader by Channel Marketing Journal, Top 20 Visionary by ChannelPro and more.

Maria Chien is an industry thought leader in B2B channels. Chien has more than 20 years of experience and is an authority in channel marketing, channel readiness, partner enablement, partner program design and field marketing. She is currently the VP, Practice Leader of Channel Marketing Strategies at Forrester, and has previously served in channel leadership roles at companies like Sirius Decisions and Sun Microsystems.

Janet Schijns

Janet Schijns is a proven leader in partnerships, channels, alliances, and technology. Janet is the CEO and Co-Founder of JS Group, a go to market acceleration firm dedicated to achieving results in the Channel Megacosm. Additionally, Janet serves as Board of Directors for AvePoint, and Ninjio, was formerly EVP and CMSO at Office Depot, and Chief Channel Executive and Chief Marketing Technologist for Verizon.

Jared Fuller

Jared Fuller is an entrepreneur and student of B2B markets. He serves on multiple advisory boards ranging from Universities to Venture Backed SaaS startups. Jared hosts PartnerUp, The Partnerships Podcast and is the Co-Founder & Chief Ecosystem Officer of PartnerHacker. Previously, Jared held executive GTM & partner positions at PandaDoc and Drift, both now known B2B SaaS Unicorns.

For more details on the ImpartnerCON 2022 conference agenda and speakers visit https://wow.impartner.com/impartnercon22-Splash.html.

To learn more about how Impartner helps corporations from the smallest to the largest enterprises like Honeywell, Qualtrics and Vertiv grow their channel revenue by an average of 32.3% in the first year of use alone, click here.



About Impartner

Impartner is the fastest-growing, most award-winning provider of channel management technologies, including its flagship Partner Relationship Management (PRM) and Through Channel Marketing Automation (TCMA) solutions, which help companies worldwide manage their partner relationships, drive demand through partners and accelerate revenue and profitability through indirect sales channels. For more information on Impartner, which is based in Utah's tech hotbed, the Silicon Slopes, visit impartner.com.

