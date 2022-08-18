Adyen advances in-person payments with the launch of in-house designed terminal range

The company is releasing two new terminals, the NYC1 and the AMS1, after expanding into designing hardware for the first time

The terminals are affordable and flexible solutions that simplify accepting in-person payments for enterprise and platform businesses

AMSTERDAM, Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Adyen (AMS: ADYEN), the global financial technology platform of choice for leading businesses, is pleased to announce the launch of its first in-house designed terminals. Innovated to facilitate diverse payment use cases, the terminal range marks the latest step forward in Adyen's growing unified commerce offering. Running on the company's single platform, the new devices remain inherently flexible, in order to address a rapidly advancing payment landscape and ever-evolving customer needs.

Adyen's AMS1 and NYC1 terminals (PRNewswire)

"Adyen's commitment is to help businesses realize their ambitions faster, and creating our own terminals is the latest way we're delivering on this promise," said Kamran Zaki, COO at Adyen. "We always innovate based on customer feedback to deliver superior experiences with speed and flexibility. With our in-person payments offering, businesses have a full suite of terminals to choose from, enabling them to pick the best one to meet their specific needs."

Adyen remains focused on driving innovation in unified commerce, ranging from enterprises to SMBs via platforms. The devices realize customer wishes to be mobile, discrete, reliable, affordable, with long-lasting battery, and accepting payments spanning a tap, dip, or swipe. The company thoughtfully considered the model's design details, ensuring the sound, look and feel all speak to Adyen's standard of excellence across payment experiences. The devices run on Adyen's single platform, which enables end-to-end control, tailored payment flows, and high speed of innovation at the point-of-sale.

"By taking ownership of the terminal design, Adyen is assuring we put customer needs at the heart of their functionality," said Derk Busser, VP of Product, In-Person Payments at Adyen. "Our goal is to continuously reduce friction within the consumer journey. By designing highly mobile devices, we're empowering businesses to collect payments not only when behind a checkout counter - but anywhere. The breadth of use cases this mobility provides signifies an exciting development in advanced, in-person purchases."

The first terminal in the suite is the NYC1, the most affordable and flexible device within the in-person payment range. The device enables businesses to offer a fully customized payment flow in their own point of sale app. It's ideal for businesses that have already invested in hardware like phones or tablets and want to add payments to their set-up. A key use case is platforms who want to offer a simple and affordable payment device to their small business customers. There is also strong usability among enterprises who see mobility as a way to deliver more seamless in-person experiences - from mitigating long lines at checkout to freeing up sales associates to provide more personalized service. The NYC1 terminal is available now in North America, with coverage extending to other regions soon.

The second is the AMS1, an all-in-one terminal with an Android operating system that businesses can use to accept payments as well as run their own business applications. By consolidating applications, store employees can perform tasks such as accessing their cash register, managing inventory, and accepting payments all on a single device. It simplifies day-to-day operations while also providing the same benefits as the NYC1. The AMS1 is ideal for enterprise and platform businesses that want to be able to access all operational apps via one device. The terminal will be globally available later this year, starting with Europe and North America.

With the NYC1 and AMS1 terminal range now in Adyen's in-person payments repertoire, the company looks forward to identifying forward-thinking ways to advance consumer journeys.

Read more: https://www.adyen.com/pos-payments/adyen-terminals

About Adyen

Adyen (AMS: ADYEN) is the financial technology platform of choice for leading companies. By providing end-to-end payments capabilities, data-driven insights, and financial products in a single global solution, Adyen helps businesses achieve their ambitions faster. With offices around the world, Adyen works with the likes of Facebook, Uber, H&M, eBay, and Microsoft. Adyen continuously improves and expands its product offering as part of its ordinary course of business. New products and features are announced via press releases and product updates on the company's website.

For the launch of these terminals, Adyen partners with hardware manufacturing partners.

