Five Moody Law Group Attorneys Named Among the Best Lawyers in America

HOUSTON, Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Five Moody Law Group attorneys have been named to the 2023 list of Best Lawyers in America, one of the oldest and most respected legal listings in the country. Recognized for excellence in real estate law, honorees include firm founder John S. Moody, Jr. and veteran lawyers Julie Barry, Kelly Beaudry, Tania Hovel, and Robert C. Walker.

With more than two decades of experience in real estate law, Mr. Moody is a proven leader in real estate matters involving development, sales, leasing, acquisitions, financing, and construction. He is Board Certified in Commercial Real Estate by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization and was named the 2022 Houston real estate "Lawyer of the Year" by Best Lawyers.

In her inaugural year on the Best Lawyers list, Ms. Barry focuses her practice on transactions, primarily on the representation of small- and mid-sized enterprises. Board Certified in Commercial Real Estate, her work also includes the acquisition and disposition of businesses and real estate, commercial real estate loans, and leasing matters.

Ms. Beaudry has more than a decade of experience and is Board Certified in Commercial Real Estate. Her practice includes real estate transactional work, including purchase and sale transactions, land development, leasing, and loans. This is Ms. Beaudry's first year to be recognized by Best Lawyers.

Ms. Hovel represents clients in all stages of commercial real estate. Her expertise lies in commercial transactions, including retail, office and industrial leasing, acquisitions, sales and development, finance, and general corporate matters. This is Ms. Hovel's second year to be honored by Best Lawyers.

Robert C. Walker is a seasoned commercial real estate attorney with decades of experience. His practice includes representation of banks and lenders in various aspects of commercial lending, including construction and mini-perm loans for real estate projects such as apartments, condominiums, and retail shopping centers.

The Best Lawyers in America honorees are selected based on confidential client and peer evaluations, as well as extensive editorial research.

"To have five Moody Law attorneys recognized this year is truly an honor," said Mr. Moody. "It's one thing to be recognized for our work, but it's really something special knowing these honors come from our peers. It doesn't get any better than that."

