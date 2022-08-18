U.S. ORTHOPAEDIC PARTNERS ADDS BIENVILLE ORTHOPAEDIC SPECIALISTS, EXPANDING NETWORK TO 170 PROVIDERS

The network's ninth acquisition since its inception, the fifth in Mississippi.

JACKSON, Miss., Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. Orthopaedic Partners ("USOP"), the rapidly-expanding network for private orthopaedic practices in the Southeastern United States, announces the acquisition of Bienville Orthopaedic Specialists ("Bienville") of Mississippi. Bienville is the ninth acquisition for USOP, contributing to a platform that now supports more than 170 providers across 39 locations in Alabama and Mississippi. Serving the lower six counties of the state, Bienville is the largest orthopaedic provider on the Mississippi Gulf Coast. In Mississippi alone, USOP has 96 orthopaedic providers making it the largest network of orthopaedic providers in the state.

"Bienville Orthopaedic Specialists is a great example of the quality and culture we aim to recruit to our platform. We are delighted to add Bienville and their team of professionals to our network," said Glen Silverman, U.S. Orthopaedic Partners' CEO. "There is no secret to our platform's success, our physician partners actively seek to align with other like-minded physicians. We have experienced strong targeted growth since our inception and will continue to stay focused on expanding our footprint with groups like Bienville that are top in class and align perfectly with the USOP platform."

Bienville was founded in 1981 and has grown to 32 providers with 5 locations across the Mississippi Gulf Coast in order to meet the needs of the community they serve. Currently, the group consists of 17 physicians and 15 physician extenders, offering full-service orthopaedic care in the specialties of hand and wrist, shoulder and elbow, spine, joint replacements, foot and ankle, sports medicine, and pain management. In addition, Bienville offers other value-added services including physical therapy, MRI, workers' compensation, and outpatient surgery. Bienville is South Mississippi's leader in hip, knee, and spine robotic surgery.

"Our dedicated staff work hard to ensure our patients have a great experience with a focus on personalized care," said Will Brancamp, CEO of Bienville Orthopaedic Specialists. "Adding the support from the USOP platform will only further allow our doctors to focus on high-quality, trusted care while maintaining the latest technological advancements that our patients deserve and have come to expect."

For more information, visit www.us-orthopartners.com.

About U.S. Orthopaedic Partners

U.S. Orthopaedic Partners is a full-service, integrated orthopedic platform that provides the full continuum of musculoskeletal treatment to patients in the Southeastern U.S. Supported by the groups diversified orthopedic sub-specialties, ultramodern ambulatory surgery center(s), fellowship training programs and comprehensive suite of ancillary services – advanced imaging, rehabilitation, pain management, urgent care, pharmacy and sports medicine – USOP is a comprehensive provider for patients seeking high quality, value-based care.

Contact:

Brianne Barbakoff

brianne@inklinkmarketing.com

View original content:

SOURCE U.S. Orthopaedic Partners