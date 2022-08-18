WebMD Acquires JIM.fr, Expanding Reach to French-Speaking Health Professionals

NEW YORK, Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- WebMD Health Corp., an Internet Brands company and a leader in health information services for physicians, other healthcare professionals and consumers, today announced that it has acquired JIM.fr, a leading medical news, information and education platform in France.

The acquisition combines the core competencies of JIM.fr with that of Medscape, WebMD's flagship global brand for healthcare professionals (HCPs). Medscape and its affiliate network of platforms currently reach over 5 million physicians worldwide with clinical news, health information and continuing medical education. With the addition of JIM.fr, Medscape deepens its commitment to French and French-speaking HCPs.

"Both JIM.fr and Medscape have the trust and engagement of hundreds of thousands of healthcare professionals in France," said Jeremy Schneider, Group General Manager, WebMD Global. "Medscape's existing French edition, along with our robust, country-specific content, is integral to our global commitment to French-speaking health professionals. Through this transaction, we can leverage our combined assets to further strengthen Medscape's offering for French and French-speaking professionals, while delivering innovative solutions to customers."

As a leading medical news site in France, JIM.fr engages hundreds of thousands of physicians, nurses, pharmacists and other HCPs across more than 25 specialties. In addition to updates on the latest medical news, clinical science, and medical conference coverage, JIM.fr offers a multidisciplinary and interactive continuing education platform for the broad healthcare team.

"Today JIM.fr offers, every day, to more than 350,000 French-speaking healthcare professionals registered on its site, a complete panorama of medical and professional news in all specialties, including general medicine," said Dr. Gilles Haroche, founder of JIM.fr. "Beyond the scientific and journalistic rigor of its articles, JIM distinguishes itself from other medical media by its often humorous tone and its original analyses of all the major issues that are shaking the medical world. We are very happy to see the quality of our work recognized by Medscape, the global medical news and point of care platform."

Following closing, JIM.fr will continue to operate as an independent subsidiary of Medscape as the companies look to build on and integrate products, platforms, and services.

The terms of the acquisition are not being disclosed.

About WebMD Health Corp.

WebMD Health Corp., an Internet Brands company, is at the heart of the digital health revolution that is transforming the healthcare experience for consumers, patients, healthcare professionals, employers, health plans and health systems. Through public and private online portals, mobile platforms, and health-focused publications, WebMD delivers leading-edge content and digital services that enable and improve decision-making, support and motivate health actions, streamline and simplify the healthcare journey, and improve patient care.

The WebMD Health Network includes WebMD Health, Medscape, Jobson Healthcare Information, MediQuality, Frontline, Vitals Consumer Services, Aptus Health, Krames, PulsePoint, The Wellness Network, SanovaWorks, MNG Health, MedicineNet, eMedicineHealth, RxList, OnHealth, Medscape Education, and other owned WebMD sites. WebMD®, Medscape®, CME Circle®, Medpulse®, eMedicine®, MedicineNet®, theheart.org® and RxList® are among the trademarks of WebMD Health Corp. or its subsidiaries.

About JIM.fr

Dr. Gilles Haroche, then an intern at "Hôpitaux de Paris" (Hospital chain, Paris), founded the "Journal International de Médecine" (The JIM) in 1979, which switched to an entirely digital format in 1999. The JIM has always fulfilled the mission expressed in its title International Journal of Medicine.

Thanks to the daily editorial collaboration of dozens of hospital and private practitioners, JIM has set itself the goal of informing its readers in French, in "real time", of everything important that is being done and written in medicine around the world in the international scientific press, major congresses and professional news. Its rigor and its free and sometimes offbeat tone have made it a success with its readers, and therefore with its advertisers. JIM has always been ranked among the leading digital media sites for HCPs in France.

