Coöperatieve Rabobank U.A. - Pricing Announcement

COÖPERATIEVE RABOBANK U.A. ANNOUNCES PRICING OF ITS TENDER OFFER IN RELATION TO ITS OUTSTANDING USD 1,000,000,000 3.875 PER CENT. NON-PREFERRED SENIOR NOTES DUE 2023 (ISINS: US74977RDE18 (144A) and US74977SDE90 (REG S)) AND USD 250,000,000 FLOATING RATE NON-PREFERRED SENIOR NOTES DUE 2023 (ISINS: US74977RDD35 (144A) and US74977SDD18 (REG S))

On 15 August 2022, Coöperatieve Rabobank U.A. (the "Offeror") launched its invitation to holders of its USD 1,000,000,000 3.875 per cent. Non-Preferred Senior Notes due 2023 (ISINs: US74977RDE18 (144A) and US74977SDE90 (Reg S)) and USD 250,000,000 Floating Rate Non-Preferred Senior Notes due 2023 (ISINs: US74977RDD35 (144A) and US74977SDD18 (Reg S)) (collectively, the "Notes") to tender such Notes for purchase by the Offeror for cash (such invitation, the "Offer" and the announcement in relation to such invitation, the "Launch Announcement"). The Offer was made on the terms and subject to the conditions contained in the tender offer memorandum dated 15 August 2022 (the "Tender Offer Memorandum") and is subject to the offer restrictions described in the Tender Offer Memorandum. Capitalised terms used and not otherwise defined in this announcement have the meanings given to them in the Tender Offer Memorandum.

The Offeror today announces that it has priced the Offer for the USD 1,000,000,000 3.875 per cent. Non-Preferred Senior Notes due 2023.

The Offer will expire today at 5:00 p.m. (New York City) time, unless extended, re-opened, withdrawn or terminated by the Offeror as described in the Tender Offer Memorandum. Holders who validly tender (and do not validly withdraw) their Notes, or who deliver a properly completed and duly executed Notice of Guaranteed Delivery in accordance with the instructions in the Tender Offer Memorandum, will be eligible to receive the Purchase Price described below and in the Tender Offer Memorandum.

Certain information regarding the Notes and the pricing for the Offer is set forth in the table below.





Aggregate Principal U.S. Treasury Bloomberg

Description of Notes CUSIP/ISIN outstanding Security Page



Amount Spread

Reference Yield



Reference Price USD 1,000,000,000 3.875 per cent. Non-Preferred Senior Notes due 2023 74977RDE1 / US74977RDE18 (144A) and 74977SDE9 / US74977SDE90 (Reg S) USD 1,000,000,000 3.000% U.S. Treasury due July 31, 2024 (ISIN: US91282CFA45) FIT1 40 bps 3.259 % USD 1,002.26 per

USD 1,000 in

principal amount



Description of Notes CUSIP/ISIN Aggregate Principal Amount Outstanding Purchase Price USD 250,000,000 Floating Rate Non-Preferred Senior Notes due 2023 74977RDD3 / US74977RDD35 (144A) and 74977SDD1 / US74977SDD18 (Reg S) USD 250,000,000 USD 1,005.50 per USD 1,000 in principal amount

In addition, Holders whose Notes are validly tendered and delivered and accepted for purchase by the Offeror pursuant to the Offer, will receive accrued and unpaid interest from and including the interest payment date for the relevant Series of Notes immediately preceding the Settlement Date to but excluding the Settlement Date.

The results of the Offer are expected to be announced on 22 August 2022. The Offer remains subject to the conditions and restrictions set out in the Tender Offer Memorandum and the expected Tender Offer Settlement Date is 25 August 2022 for Notes validly tendered and accepted for purchase which are the subject of a Notice of Guaranteed Delivery and 23 August 2022 in respect of any other Notes validly tendered and accepted for purchase.

Full details concerning the Offer are set out in the Tender Offer Memorandum.

Rabo Securities USA, Inc. (Telephone: +1 (866) 746 3850 (U.S. Toll Free); Email: DCMAmericas@rabobank.com; Attention: Debt Capital Markets) and BofA Securities Europe SA (Telephone: (+33 1 877 01057 (Europe), +1 (888) 292-0070 (U.S. Toll Free) or +1 (980) 387-3907 (U.S.); Email: DG.LM-EMEA@bofa.com; Attention: Liability Management Group) are acting as Dealer Managers and Kroll Issuer Services Limited (Telephone: +44 20 7704 0880; Email: rabobank@is.kroll.com; Website: https://deals.is.kroll.com/rabobank; Attention: Owen Morris / Illia Vyshenskyi) is acting as Tender Agent.

