HAGENS BERMAN, NATIONAL TRIAL ATTORNEYS, Encourages Co-Diagnostics (CODX) Investors with Significant Losses to Contact the Firm's Attorneys, Securities Fraud Class Action Filed

Class Period: May 12, 2022 – Aug. 11, 2022

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: Oct. 17, 2022

Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CODX) Securities Fraud Class Action:

Throughout the Class Period, Defendants repeatedly touted Co-Diagnostics' Logix Smart COVID-19 Test and, as recently as May 12, 2022, reassured investors about the demand for that product.

The complaint alleges that Defendants failed to disclose that demand for the Test had plummeted throughout the second quarter ended June 30, 2022. As a result, Defendants' positive statements about the demand for the Logix Smart COVID-19 Test lacked a reasonable basis.

Investors began to learn the truth, according to the complaint, on Aug. 11, 2022, when Co-Diagnostics announced disastrous financial results for Q2 2022. The company's quarterly revenue plummeted almost 82% from the prior year period to just $5 million. Management primarily blamed the results on lower demand for the Logix Smart COVID-19 Test and admitted they saw weak demand as Q2 2022 progressed.

This news sent the price of Co-Diagnostics shares crashing 30% lower on Aug. 12, 2022, wiping out over $66 million of shareholder value.

"We're focused on investors' losses and proving Defendants misled investors about the real demand for Co-Diagnostics' test," said Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman partner leading the investigation.

