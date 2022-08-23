Butler Law Group Achieves Record-Setting Wrongful Death Recovery for an Elderly Florida Alzheimer's Resident

Data shows almost 1,000 instances of Florida nursing home residents exiting without supervision

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Howard Butler of the Butler Law Group in Jacksonville, Fla achieved a record setting eight figure settlement in the wrongful death case of an 85-year-old resident who eloped from a Florida Assisted Living Facility specializing in memory care. The case settled shortly prior to the start of trial.

The settlement is the largest settlement or verdict for a single death with a single survivor in the jurisdictions history exceeding a recent $10.05M verdict involving the death of a 20 something year old with multiple survivors (source: Case Metrix). Certain aspects of the case are confidential.

Recent Data shows that between 2017 and 2021 almost 1,000 instances of Florida nursing home residents – some with dementia – exiting without supervision (source: NPR, PBS). Florida recently enacted legislation that would reduce the amount of time that CNAs are required to spend with each resident, from 2.5 hours per day to 2 hours.

