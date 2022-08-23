Diggs Brothers Give Family Jewels a Whole New Meaning, Join SAXX as 'Chief Ball Officers'

All-Pro football stars Stefon and Trevon Diggs to apply ball-handling expertise to advance product innovation, unlock discounts for fans based on their on-field performance

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Effective immediately, SAXX is welcoming a new pair: Stefon and Trevon Diggs will join the premium underwear brand as 'Chief Ball Officers.'

Famous for its patented BallPark Pouch™, SAXX knows a thing or two about securing the balls. So do wide receiver Stefon Diggs and defensive back Trevon Diggs, who are ball hawks in their own right as top professional football players at their respective positions. The Diggs brothers have always dreamed of teaming up – and while SAXX can't grant that wish on the field, it brought the duo together for a unique off-field opportunity.

"Our BallPark Pouch secures balls just as well as Stefon when he's catching a game-winning touchdown or Trevon when he's grabbing a highlight reel-caliber interception. So, when we learned they were also fans of our underwear we knew we had to bring them on board as our first-ever Chief Ball Officers," said Wendy Bennison, Chief Executive Officer, SAXX. "We're glad to be able to give them the chance to finally be on the same team."

Rounding out the job responsibilities of their new role, the Diggs brothers will apply their experience as world-class athletes, men's lifestyle trendsetters and, most importantly, ball-handling experts to help SAXX push its product innovation to the max.

Stefon and Trevon recently visited the Test(icle) Lab in Portland, Oregon, where they had the chance to learn the nuts and bolts of what it takes to create the most comfortable sack receptacles on the planet. They fully immersed themselves in all things SAXX, modeling the current collections and meeting with Soft-wear Engineers, as they prepare to advise the brand on new apparel designs, product innovations and textile materials.

"I'm big on both style and comfort – and that includes my underwear," said Stefon. "I've tried a lot of different underwear brands and it doesn't get any better than SAXX.

"I'm excited to team up with my brother," said Trevon. "It's something we've always wanted to do, so we couldn't pass up the opportunity to ball out together."

The Chief Ball Officers will appear in a new digital ad produced by Palette Group. The spot shows Stefon and Trevon arriving at SAXX Headquarters for their first day on the job. Office manager Jerry – played by SAXX's multi-talented Vice President of Sales, Adam Craig – welcomes the newest CBOs and brothers to the office before running them through a comically unconventional onboarding.

The creative closes with Jerry trying and failing to catch a football. Stefon and Trevon give their new colleague a few tips and the trio huddles up for a "one, two, three, secure the balls!" chant.

To give fans skin in the game, Stefon and Trevon's performance on the field during the upcoming football season will trigger flash deals on SAXX products. Every touchdown caught by Stefon will activate a sitewide 10% off discount on SAXXUnderwear.com for a limited time, while the same deal will apply to every interception by Trevon. Promo codes will be posted on social media in real-time. But hurry, they won't last long!

SAXX continues to usher in a new era for men's underwear, redefining how gentlemen think about self-care for their manhood.

The brand's BallPark Pouch™ is a hammock-shaped compartment built into every pair of underwear that's designed to cradle the balls and deliver friction-free support below the belt. With breathable mesh panels on either side, the pouch provides a permanent divide between the balls and thighs to prevent sticking, chafing and general discomfort.

About SAXX Underwear Co. Ltd.

SAXX's obsession with the comfort of manhood continues to revolutionize the men's underwear industry. SAXX underwear keeps guys comfortable, confident and ready for action in any situation, thanks in part to its BallPark Pouch™ − a patented 3D hammock-shaped pouch that keeps everything in place for chafe-free support. The brand is one of the fastest-growing men's underwear companies in North America and is poised for growth beyond the underwear market, as it incorporates this technology and others like DropTemp™, a cooling technology without the use of chemicals, into other categories such as activewear, sleepwear and swimwear. For more information, visit saxxunderwear.com or follow SAXX on social at @saxxunderwear.

About Palette Group

Founded in 2014, Palette Group is a global commercial creative agency specializing in producing content for campaign activations both online and offline. Our experience is rooted in producing, directing and developing product, lifestyle photography, and video production. Our production haus develops, produces and writes branded and original interview, docu-style series, and narrative-based shorts. We stand with creatives, the humans connected to culture, the community-movers, the society shapers. Learn more about us at palettegrp.com and follow us on Instagram and LinkedIn.

