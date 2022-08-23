GALIANO GOLD RELEASES ANNUAL 2021 SUSTAINABILITY REPORT

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Galiano Gold Inc. ("Galiano" or "the Company") (TSX: GAU) (NYSE American: GAU) announces the release of its 2021 Sustainability Report (the "Report"), which marks its continuous progress on environmental, social and governance topics and outlines its vision for sustainability going forward.

In 2021, Galiano further expanded its sustainability efforts to include an assessment of internal governance processes and increased transparency on engagement with stakeholders on material sustainability issues over the medium and long-term.

The Report has been prepared in accordance with the Global Reporting Initiative ("GRI") Core Option. It details our efforts to sustain progress by putting in place the policies, systems, and processes to move towards a more responsible and sustainable business model and highlights the achievements in 2021 in line with our business strategy.

2021 Sustainability Report Highlights:

Zero significant environmental incidents

Zero fatalities and no operational downtime during the pandemic

0.21 Total Recordable Injury Frequency Rate and 0.10 Lost Time Injury Rate

Completion of the International Cyanide Management Code (ICMC) Certification

Completion of third-party occupational health & safety and security audits and the human rights impact assessment

Commencement of the implementation of improvement measures following the Climate Change Vulnerability Risk Assessment

Workforce Development Plan (recruitment & training) nearing completion

Efficacy of malaria reduction program reviewed to identify the ways program can be further improved

Risk Management System reviewed and updated

Completed the construction of the Esaase Community Hospital

Agreement with the Volta River Authority on the future provision of solar power for up to 20% of our energy needs at the mine site

US$304.2m in-country procurement spend supporting 337 Ghanaian businesses

Todd Romaine, EVP Sustainability and Investor Relations, commented: "2021 was a transformational year for Galiano as we put in place enhanced strategies and plans that provide the foundation for our long-term success.

I am proud to report that we made significant improvements in health and safety performance and reduced both our LTIFR by 50% and TRIFR by over 20% compared to 2020.

Our climate change adaptation plan is progressing well with the identified improvement actions already under implementation. We are already implementing a number of key projects that will reduce our carbon footprint, including the signing of an agreement with the Volta River Authority on the provision of solar power for up to 20% of our energy needs at the mine site.

Our program efforts on human rights initiatives continue to align with national laws and international norms. An independent third-party audit was conducted in 2021 and subsequent to this, an action log was developed to address areas of improvement that align with evolving best practices.

With a sustainable business model grounded in stewarding the Asanko Gold Mine, we strive for operational excellence while reducing emissions, mitigating risks responsibly, and giving back to the local Ghanaian economy.

To view or download a copy of the Report and the GRI register please see the Sustainability section of the Galiano Gold website at https://www.galianogold.com/sustainability/reports-and-publications/default.aspx.

About Galiano Gold Inc.

Galiano is focused on creating a sustainable business capable of long-term value creation for its stakeholders through organic production growth, exploration, and disciplined deployment of its financial resources. The company currently operates and manages the Asanko Gold Mine, located in Ghana, West Africa which is jointly owned with Gold Fields Ltd. The Company is strongly committed to the highest standards for environmental management, social responsibility, and health and safety for its employees and neighbouring communities. For more information, please visit www.galianogold.com.

