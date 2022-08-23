Miku Appoints New CEO to Lead the Next Stage of Company Growth Towards Wellness Sector

Announcement marks new CEO Johann Fernando, Ph.D. and $20M Series B Funding

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Miku, the industry's leading contact-free and wearable-free smart pediatric health monitor, announced the appointment of Johann Fernando, Ph.D. as the company's new Chief Executive Officer. The appointment marks a pivotal time of growth for Miku as the company also announces its $20M Series B funding, which will enable expansion into clinical healthcare and remote patient monitoring applications of the company's technology.

"We see consumer products becoming the entry point to healthcare and healthcare moving home. We plan to operate at the intersection of those trends."

Dr. Fernando brings a proven track record of leading global healthcare organizations with over 20 years' executive experience at early-stage companies and industry notables such as Philips Healthcare, Fujifilm Healthcare, Becton Dickson, and Accuray. Leading Becton Dickinson's Urology and Critical Care Business, Fernando launched a portfolio of innovative medical devices and stimulated record revenue growth for the business. At Fujifilm, he led the product development, regulatory strategy, go-to-market process and directed the launch of the industry's first FDA-approved Hepatocellular Carcinoma biomarkers for in-vitro diagnostic testing of chronic liver disease detection. As CEO of Miku, Dr. Fernando's experience in commercializing MedTech and implementing global business strategies will be key in the company's mission to create pediatric wellness solutions that support parents in easily understanding their child's health and wellness.

"I'm excited to join Miku's highly innovative and passionate team to lead them through this new stage," said Johann Fernando, Miku CEO. "More than ever, people are prioritizing their own wellness through the use of personal monitoring devices. It is equally important to do the same for the family as a whole, but the tools available to parents have lacked understanding of the challenges and responsibilities that parents face today. The Miku team has developed an innovative wearable-free technology that understands these challenges and responsibilities that parents face. There are great opportunities to study, extrapolate learnings, and further the company mission to support parents' holistic understanding of their child's health and wellness."

"Johann has an impressive track record of leading major corporations in the healthcare space and demonstrating substantial growth," says Eric White, Miku Founder and Chief Product & Technology Officer. "Beyond that and equally critical to our business, he brings a shared passion for our mission. We see consumer products becoming the entry point to healthcare and healthcare moving home. We plan to operate at the intersection of those trends."

In addition to the appointment, Miku has raised $20 million in its Series B funding. This new capital will enable Miku to expand product and service offerings across consumer and medical applications as well as domestically and internationally, pursue FDA claims, and support research partnerships.

About Miku

Miku is a pediatric health monitoring company creating products that make it easy for parents to understand their child's sleep and respiratory behaviors and trends. The contact-free Miku Pro Smart Baby Monitor and corresponding analytics platform give parents easy access to breathing and sleep data, all without the use of a wearable.

Founded in 2018, Miku's products and proprietary, clinically-tested SensorFusion™ technology have received accolades from Fast Company, CES, Good Housekeeping, Babylist, Digital Trends, and more for innovation, design, and overall industry best-of. Partnered with established universities, hospital systems, research organizations, investors, and leaders, Miku is pioneering contactless monitoring in the pediatric space. For more information, please visit mikucare.com.

