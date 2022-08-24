BAM™ to become a standalone technology company to accelerate scaling and expansion of its patented marketing data analytics products with a focus on AI and automation

TORONTO, Aug. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - In a significant evolution of its business, Mass Minority, a North American pioneer in integrating analytics and creative services, is carving out its multi-patented marketing intelligence platform, BAM™, into a standalone company based in Austin and Toronto.

BAM app monitoring some of the biggest brands in the USA. (CNW Group/Mass Minority Inc.) (PRNewswire)

The next evolution of BAM™ has positioned itself to become a leader in the $65 billion global marketing analytics market — the fastest-growing sector of the $1 trillion global marketing industry. The carve-out is being supported through a Series B funding round that will be used to fully automate and scale the user experience already available in desktop and mobile, with a lens on AI for predictive analytics reporting. In addition, the creation of a dedicated North American-wide sales and marketing team will be established with expansion into Europe and South America on the horizon.

BAM's patented platform offers the largest breadth of real-time integrated analytic systems intelligence between brands and people made easy in the information age. From working with Global Creative Effectiveness leaders in one of the FANG companies along with analytics groups in some of the largest CPG companies in the world, Mass Minority have expanded and patented what BAM is capable of, including free competitive reporting of some of the biggest brands in the US, and are all currently available on the BAM+ app. The company is now ready to bring all of its real-time consumer behavior analytical advantages to market by expanding all its automated systems.

"Our clients call it their unfair advantage that guides them to winning positions in their markets with comparable, easy-to-understand, actionable reporting," said Mass Minority CEO Brett Channer. "Coming from leadership roles in creative-based agencies, I could no longer look clients in the eye and tell them what was working and not working. This drove me to assemble the science team that helped invent an unbiased inflight contribution to the ROI platform that puts the control back into marketer's hands. At Mass Minority, better ROI for clients has been our single-minded unit of value and our BAM technology is a result of that focus," Mr. Channer said.

Mass Minority assembled a team of data scientists, mathematicians, statisticians, and market analysis experts to invent and validate BAM as a lead indicator of marketing effectiveness and brand efficacy. All informed by the broadest breadth of unbiased, real-time consumer behavior available. The cloud-based framework houses a system that takes the complexity of mass, digital and owned media data down to a single comparable score. The real-time consumer data eliminates the dependency for post-campaign survey reporting that is often too late to be actioned on, and instead provides unbiased, actionable reporting.

BAM's technology not only propelled Mass Minority into the top 100 fastest growing communications companies in the world, ranked by adweek, but scientifically validated and proved the market power of BAM's accuracy and contribution to marketing and is now ready to scale as a major marketing analytics venture.

BAM helps determine marketing effectiveness, efficiency, and efficacy, with 93.7% accuracy and has helped Mass Minority clients achieve significant double-digit growth and improved ROAS with better overall marketing ROI.

BAM™ was proven in-market for clients including Serta/Simmons Bedding, Edward Jones, Grupo Bimbo, A&W Ancestry, Good Eats, and regional professional services companies including Brandt & Sherman LLP, and HawkLaw P.A.

ABOUT BAM™ BAM is a high growth, tech-driven, business intelligence development company who patented a cloud-based marketing analytics platform capable of monitoring marketing efforts seamlessly across all paid, earned, and owned marketing channels. Available through both app and desktop, the cloud-based BAM system uses patented technology to monitor marketing performance against real-time consumer behavior to determine brand efficacy and marketing effectiveness within specified brand categories. The information system distills the data into a single easy-to-understand brand attraction score, as well as individual scores across metrics for sales performance, web attraction, paid media effectiveness and efficiencies along-side brand efficacy, ranking & analysis, inflight campaign monitoring & optimization, brand sentiment contribution scrubs, and brand portfolio management.

