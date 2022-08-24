Is that Just a "Lump or Bump" on Your Eyelid or Is It a Cancerous Lesion or Cyst? Trust an Ophthalmologist - A Medical Eye Surgeon- for the Diagnosis and Treatment

PITTSBURGH, Aug 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Society of Ophthalmic Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery (ASOPRS), North America's premier society of eyelid and eye related plastic surgeons, joins Safe Eyes America in strongly opposing California AB 2236. This legislation if enacted would allow non-medical physicians (optometrists) to perform surgery on the eyelid with a scalpel to remove an eyelid growth. With what training? Far less than the years of medical and surgical training required to ensure that Californians continue to get only the safe, quality surgical eye care that they deserve.

Most people don't realize that eyelid "lumps and bumps" are lesions and cysts and can be cancerous. These cancerous lesions can kill patients if not recognized and treated appropriately. AB 2236, which the California Senate is now considering, would allow non-medical physicians (optometrists), who have not completed the necessary years of medical education, clinical and surgical training, to perform surgery on the eyelids of Californians along with other eye surgeries. AB 2236 does not contain the necessary training requirements to address this safety issue. The lowering of the licensing requirements as outlined in AB 2236 to allow a non-medical physician to perform eye surgery is simply dangerous.

As noted by ASOPRS President Jennifer Sivak-Callcott, MD, "ASOPRS mission is to advance education, research, and the quality of clinical practice in the fields of plastic and reconstructive surgery of the eyelids, face, eye socket and tear system. For the past 53 years ASOPRS been overseeing the rigorous training of these eye surgeons. AB 2236, if passed, would put patient safety, general health, and the eyes of Californians at risk by allowing minimally trained non-surgeons to use needles, scalpels, and lasers to perform injections and surgery on eyelids and the eye."

Dr. Sivak-Callcott went on to say, "We Americans enjoy the highest standard of medical care. This is based on years of training including medical school, residency, and very frequently fellowships. The training of a competent eye surgeon is a multi-year, side-by-side with a mentor at the operating table, progression in the development of surgical judgement and skill. California AB 2236 erodes this standard of care. Optometry school and any sort of supplemental training held over a number of days, not years, is simply not adequate or safe. ASOPRS cannot stand by when patient safety and health are put at risk."

The California state Senate could take final action on AB 2236 any day now. It is imperative that Californians contact their state Senator NOW and urge them to Vote NO on AB 2236. To find your state Senator click on the following link ( https://findyourrep.legislature.ca.gov/ ). The California legislature adjourns for the on August 31.

