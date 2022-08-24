Jing Daily Names Jing Zhang as Global Editor in Chief

NEW YORK, Aug. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jing Daily, the leading digital publication on the business of luxury in China, has announced the appointment of Jing Zhang as Global Editor in Chief. Based between London and Portugal, Zhang will oversee and steer the global editorial team to keep driving cultural leadership, formulate a renewed approach in the management of the Jing Daily editorial program, and further enhance the connectivity across teams from East to West in real time.

Zhang brings over sixteen years of professional experience as an editor, journalist, advisor and consultant across sectors in luxury, fashion, culture, creative and consumer ecosystems. Her former media roles include Fashion Editor at the South China Morning Post, Prestige HK's Editorial Director, and WestEast Magazine's Managing Editor. Through her guidance and collaboration, Jing Daily is looking to strengthen its presence as media property, publisher, and agency of record across the globe.

In this role, Zhang will also work closely with Jing Daily's China team based in Shanghai. Since 2009, Jing Daily has established a core, on-the-ground, China editorial and business development team led by Derek Zhao and Charlie Gu. This operation has been critical in harnessing real-time intel from the Mainland China fashion, retail, luxury and beauty markets for Jing Daily's audience in both its Mandarin and global English language channels.

In an effort to sustain the momentum in China and globally, Jing Daily will soon launch the visual rebranding of its digital and physical assets. This year, the publication has also established key new verticals covering the exciting developments in Web3, building upon the wellness/beauty, B2C, digital fashion that are also recent additions to the content pillars. The Jing Meta newsletter and webinars on the Metaverse and future retail have been particularly successful development as Jing Daily's core in-house team continues to grow and develop.

