Canon Virginia, Inc. Uses Innovative Process to Pelletize and Recycle Waste Toner for Asphalt Mixtures in Roadway Use

NEWPORT NEWS, Va., Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Canon Virginia, Inc. (CVI) announces a partnership with local company, Basic Construction Co., centered around sustainability and a shared vision to collaborate with local and region companies to strengthen our community. CVI is proactively undertaking activities to reduce environment impact by developing initiatives throughout the entire product life cycle. The Recycled Toner Pellet (RTP) project was the result of an activity to find a use for waste toner by pelletizing the material and using it in asphalt for local roadways.

Basic Construction Co. auger machine moves Canon Virginia, Inc. Recycled Toner Pellets (RTP) to feeder belt and is dropped onto Basic’s Recycled Asphalt Pavement feeder belt. (PRNewswire)

"We are driven by Canon's commitment to our corporate philosophy "Kyosei, living and working together for the common good," said Masato Mori, Vice President for CVI. "The focus is on reducing environmental impact, Basic Construction shares this commitment, which made this project successful for our community."

CVI's subsidiary, Canon Environmental Technologies (CETI), in Gloucester, is Canon's largest toner cartridge recycling center in the world whose mission is not only to increase Canon's product recycling efforts, but also to foster a recycling-oriented society, reduce Canon's environmental impact through greater management efficiency and embrace green technologies.

The Recycled Toner Pellet process begins when CETI receives returned toner cartridges from consumers. Cartridges are sorted by material type, automatically disassembled or processed to recover base materials, including toner. Plastic is repelletized for use in our new cartridges. Metals are recycled through outside partners, but Toner is shipped to Newport News for CVI to begin the pelletization process.

"Sustainability is really part of CVI's DNA," said Thomas Keegan, Vice President of Manufacturing Engineering. "After developing the recycling process for the majority of the plastic in the toner cartridges, our engineers and technicians were committed to finding a solution and creating a process for the waste toner. Ten years ago, we didn't have the environmental movement that we have now. Canon has been a leader in taking responsibility for the products that we produce and making sure that, from cradle to grave, they were dealt with in an environmentally responsible manner"

Canon Virginia's relationship with Basic Construction Co. began when they were asked to test the RTP as a colorant and binding agent. After the initial test, Basic is now purchasing 100 percent of toner pellets produced at CVI and using it as an additive to their asphalt mixes.

"Canon is a dream collaboration and customer," said Chad Pritchard, Sales and Quality Assurance at Basic Construction. "I've gotten nothing but positive feedback from pavers and customers. It's good to have good working relationships and I am so pleased we got here."

The testing and approval process took several years, however, the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) has now authorized the use of toner pellets in Basic Construction Company's asphalt mixes, which allows for the possibility of new business creation in the future.

The project has won numerous awards including the Judging Committee Award for Sustainability from CVI's parent company, Canon Inc. (CINC), headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. The Judging Committee Award is a highly competitive award worldwide and it is an honor for CVI to be recognized by CINC. In addition, this project received Outstanding Achievement in Environmental Stewardship from Naturally Newport News, City of Newport News.

About Canon Virginia, Inc.

Located in Newport News, Virginia, Canon Virginia, Inc. serves as Canon's only manufacturing, engineering, recycling and technical support center in the Americas region. CVI produces new products using advanced manufacturing methodologies while also serving as a factory service center providing expert customer service in the repair and refurbishment of Canon products. Canon Virginia's manufacturing services extend to injection mold making and contract manufacturing services. For more information, call 1-866-99-CANON or visit www.cvi.canon.com.

About Basic Construction

Basic Construction Co. was founded in 1915 and is a 100 percent employee-owned utility, site and asphalt services firm. Basic's team members possess a diverse set of skills and backgrounds, including as highly trained civil engineers and veteran contractors. The company is headquartered at 538 Oyster Point Road, Newport News, VA 23602. To learn more about Basic Construction, please call 757-249-3789 or visit http://www.basicconstructionco.com.

