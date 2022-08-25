Sharecare to participate in 2022 Wells Fargo Healthcare Conference

ATLANTA, Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sharecare (Nasdaq: SHCR), the digital health company that helps people manage all their health in one place, today announced that it will participate in the 2022 Wells Fargo Healthcare Conference, including a presentation on Wednesday, September 7, 2022, at 8:35 a.m. E.T. The link for the simultaneous webcast will be available online at https://investors.sharecare.com/news-and-events/events-and-presentations.

About Sharecare

Sharecare is the leading digital health company that helps people – no matter where they are in their health journey – unify and manage all their health in one place. Our comprehensive and data-driven virtual health platform is designed to help people, providers, employers, health plans, government organizations, and communities optimize individual and population-wide well-being by driving positive behavior change. Driven by our philosophy that we are all together better, at Sharecare, we are committed to supporting each individual through the lens of their personal health and making high-quality care more accessible and affordable for everyone. To learn more, visit www.sharecare.com.

Media Relations:

Jen Martin Hall

jen@sharecare.com

Investor Relations:

investors@sharecare.com

