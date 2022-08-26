ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN GLOBAL HIGH INCOME FUND, INC. REPORTS FIRST QUARTER EARNINGS

Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 4:06 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago

NEW YORK, Aug. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE: AWF), a registered closed‑end investment company, today announced earnings for the first quarter ended June 30, 2022.

Total net assets of the Fund on June 30, 2022 were $903,758,607 as compared with $1,036,685,870 on  March 31, 2022 and $1,128,170,999 on June 30, 2021. On June 30, 2022, the net asset value per share was $10.48 based on 86,229,677 shares of common stock outstanding.


June 30, 2022

March 31, 2022

June 30, 2021





Total Net Assets

$903,758,607

$1,036,685,870

$1,128,170,999

NAV Per Share

$10.48

$12.02

$13.08

Shares Outstanding          

86,229,677

86,229,677

86,229,677

For the period April 1, 2022 through June 30, 2022, total net investment income was $14,144,937 or $0.16 per share. The total net realized and unrealized loss was $(130,128,069) or $(1.51) per share for the same period.


First Quarter

      Ended

June 30, 2022

Fourth Quarter

      Ended

March 31, 2022

First Quarter

      Ended

June 30, 2021





Total Net Investment

  Income                                         

$14,144,937

$15,242,349

$12,600,304

Per Share

$0.16

$0.18

$0.15

Total Net Realized/

  Unrealized Loss

$(130,128,069)

$(68,969,183)

$30,242,167

Per Share

$(1.51)

$(0.80)

$0.35

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. is managed by AllianceBernstein L.P.

View original content:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alliancebernstein-global-high-income-fund-inc--reports-first-quarter-earnings-301613170.html

SOURCE AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc.

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.