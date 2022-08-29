InventHelp Inventor Develops Tire Pressure Monitoring System (ALL-2880)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there should be an improved way to monitor and maintain proper air pressure within vehicle tires to ensure vehicle and passenger safety in a much simpler way," said an inventor, from Lawrenceville, Ga., "so I invented the PRESSURE ALERT. My design enhances safety and convenience and it eliminates the need to manually check tire pressure."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp) (PRNewswire)

The invention provides an improved method for monitoring automotive tire pressure. In doing so, it ensures that accurate tire pressure information is readily and always available. It also helps to detect falling or rising air pressure and it could help to prevent potential blowouts. The invention features an automatic design that is easy to use so it is ideal for vehicle owners and users. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Atlanta sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-ALL-2880, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE InventHelp