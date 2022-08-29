Xebra Announces Voting Results of its Annual General and Special Meeting

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Xebra Brands Ltd. ("Xebra") (CSE: XBRA) (OTCQB: XBRAF) (FSE: 9YC), a cannabis company, is pleased to announce that Antonio Grimaldo, Jay Garnett, Jordi Chemonte, Robert Giustra and Todd Dalotto were elected as directors of Xebra at the 2022 Annual General and Special Meeting of shareholders held on August 26, 2022 (the "Meeting").
Shareholders also approved all other proposed resolutions as described in the information circular of the Meeting.
Detailed voting results for the Meeting as follows:
Motion
Votes For
% For
Votes
%
Votes
%
Non-Vote
Number of Directors
33,260,417
99.79 %
70,800
0.21 %
0
0.00 %
3,622,735
Election of Director Nominees:
Antonio Grimaldo
33,233,160
99.71 %
0
0.00 %
98,057
0.29 %
3,622,735
Jay Garnett
33,229,335
99.69 %
0
0.00 %
101,882
0.31 %
3,622,735
Jordi Chemonte
33,250,252
99.76 %
0
0.00 %
80,965
0.24 %
3,622,735
Robert Giustra
33,241,435
99.73 %
0
0.00 %
89,782
0.27 %
3,622,735
Todd Dalotto
33,229,100
99.69 %
0
0.00 %
102,117
0.31 %
3,622,735
Appointment of Auditors
36,950,387
99.99 %
0
0.00 %
3,565
0.01 %
0
Alteration of the Articles and Notice of Articles of Xebra
33,059,803
99.19 %
271,414
0.81 %
0
0.00 %
3,622,735
Other business
33,229,415
99.69 %
101,802
0.31 %
0
0.00 %
3,622,735
Jay Garnett
CEO
View original content to download multimedia:
SOURCE Xebra Brands Ltd.