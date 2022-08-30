Cove Career Center Open in Downtown Northbrook to Provide Individualized Post-High School Education and Life Strategies for Young Adults with Disabilities

NORTHBROOK, Ill., Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Join The Cove School for a community event to celebrate the grand opening and ribbon cutting of their new Cove Career Center, located in Downtown Northbrook.

Serving as a program to provide a unique and highly individualized education and life strategies for young adults with learning disabilities, the Cove Career Center also offers post-high school academic instruction, vocational opportunities, job coaching, independent living skills and social support to prepare for adult life.

The modern space includes a large social space, classrooms with floor-to-ceiling windows, and a spacious and newly-renovated kitchen with two stainless steel fridges, two electric stovetops, and two ovens.

In addition to being challenged to learn how to navigate public transportation, banking/budgeting, a variety of post-secondary environments, pursue and maintain employment, and function independently in the home and community, students will receive individualized opportunities and one-on-one instruction daily at the Cove Career Center.

The Cove Career Center is partnering with local businesses in order for students to participate in job shadows, internships, work-site field trips, and more.

"Cove has had a longstanding vision to establish a safe space for students in need of continued learning after graduation. We are so proud to open this incredible new program for our students and to fully immerse them in the community by being in the heart of Northbrook," said Dr. Sally L. Sover. "Our community has made so much progress even when faced with challenges and there is no doubt we will continue to move forward."

The City of Northbrook and Cove Community are invited to attend the celebration at 1370 Meadow Rd. Northbrook, IL 60062. The ceremony will take place on Friday, October 7, 2022, at 9:00 am and will be followed by light refreshments and tours of the Cove Career Center.

