Melax Tech Partners with the University of California, Irvine (UCI) to Bring Cutting-Edge NLP Models and Capabilities to the UCI Health Data Science Platform

HOUSTON, Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Melax Tech, a world leader in biomedical Natural Language Processing (NLP) Technology, announced a new partnership with the University of California, Irvine (UCI). This partnership will provide UCI researchers the capability to derive insights from EHR notes through our NLP-based LANN and CLAMP products installed on the UCI Health Data Science Platform.

LANN is a team-based text annotation tool that will be used to annotate clinical notes and train NLP models. CLAMP is an NLP development and customization tool to develop hybrid NLP pipelines with machine learning, deep learning, dictionary, and rules for clinical information extraction.

"We are excited to work with the UCI team to help facilitate their NLP research focused on improving patient safety. I am looking forward to working with the UCI research team on more NLP use cases in the future," says Jingqi Wang, Chief Technology Officer at Melax Tech.

"There has been a strong desire among UCI researchers to have the capability to analyze free-text clinical narrative data using cutting-edge NLP technologies. We are delighted to have this opportunity to work with Melax Tech to deploy their AI-driven annotation and analytics tools to help our researchers advance their research agenda by leveraging the vast amount of free-text data that our health system has accumulated in the past two decades," says Kai Zheng, Chief Research Information Officer at UCI Health Affairs.

The benefits of this collaboration:

Validate our NLP technologies on a large scale of EHR datasets.

Build relationships with UCI researchers and find potential collaboration opportunities.

About Melax Tech: Melax Tech empowers businesses, laboratories, and other life sciences organizations to use natural language processing (NLP) technology to unlock unstructured textual data. Clients use our AI-powered software to uncover insights, make decisions, and research breakthroughs. With a team whose expertise encompasses more than 20 years of experience in developing clinical NLP technology, Melax Tech has ranked first in a dozen international NLP challenges. This award-winning software is used in computer-assisted medical coding, clinical decision support, surveillance, care quality, patient safety reporting, and client-defined projects.

About the University of California, Irvine: In 1965, the University of California, Irvine was founded with a mission to catalyze the community and enhance lives through rigorous academics, cutting-edge research, and dedicated public service. Today, we draw on the unyielding spirit of our pioneering faculty, staff and students who arrived on campus with a dream to inspire change and generate new ideas. We believe that true progress is made when different perspectives come together to advance our understanding of the world around us. And we enlighten our communities and point the way to a better future. At UCI, we shine brighter.

