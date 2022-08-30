More than 29,000 Skilled Tradespeople Trained in Four Years, Exceeding The Home Depot Foundation's Initial Goal

The Foundation Invests $3.7 Million to Continue Training Students to Fill the Labor Gap

ATLANTA, Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Home Depot Foundation's Path to Pro program and trades-focused partnerships have trained more than 29,000 participants and introduced more than 126,000 people to the skilled trades, surpassing its commitment to train 20,000 people six years ahead of schedule.

To continue expanding no-cost training opportunities to youth, high school students, underserved communities and separating U.S. military servicemembers, The Home Depot Foundation is granting an additional $3.7 million to its industry-leading partners, Home Builders Institute (HBI), Construction Ready and SkillPointe Foundation. The incremental funding will support growth of youth programming with 100 Black Men of America, develop an additional academy program in Houston, and add $300,000 in trades school scholarships, among other enhancements.

"Through its extraordinary commitment, The Home Depot Foundation is maximizing the impact of training and workforce development on thousands of lives," said Ed Brady, HBI president and CEO. "Together we are building the emerging generation of skilled workers in the construction trades."

The Path to Pro trades training program launched in 2018 with a $50 million commitment to train 20,000 skilled tradespeople, diversify the trades industry and address the then 150,000 open construction roles across the country. Since inception, Path to Pro has made impactful expansions to increase equitable training and careers opportunities and address the more than 400,000 open skilled trades jobs today, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Each year, the Path to Pro military program provides nearly 1,200 exiting service members with industry recognized pre-apprenticeship certification (PACT) through 10 U.S. military bases

The Path to Pro high school and youth program offers curriculum and hands-on training to students in more than 270 schools across 33 states

The Path to Pro academy program offers training and certification for diverse adult populations, and academies in Denver and Orlando have successfully trained more than 600 students

Through the Path to Pro scholarship program , more than 125 scholarships have been awarded to students pursuing a trade college or postsecondary program, nationwide

"We're thrilled to have surpassed our initial goal early and we're just getting started," said Shannon Gerber executive director of The Home Depot Foundation. "There's still a great need for skilled tradespeople, and we'll continue to invest in the innovative programs that our best-in-class partners have created."

