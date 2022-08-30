New 65+ Primary Care Clinic Raising The Standard For Healthcare in Jacksonville

Patient-Focused Health Network, VIPcare, Opens New Primary Care Clinic to Provide Better Health to the Medicare Advantage Community

TAMPA, Fla., Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- VIPcare, a patient-focused primary care network based in Florida, is excited to announce the opening of their new local clinic in Jacksonville.

Dr. James Porcelli will be the primary care physician at VIPcare's newest location. He is board-certified in internal medicine and brings extensive clinical experience in providing care to the residents of Jacksonville.

VIPcare is excited to be partnering with Dr. Porcelli, and together they look forward to transforming primary care and offering quality healthcare to Medicare beneficiaries. This is VIPcare's first clinic in NE Florida.

"We're excited to be bringing VIPcare into the Jacksonville area," VIPcare's Medical Director Dr. Sangeeta Hans said. "VIPcare is transforming healthcare to provide a better experience for all patients and to help them achieve Better Health. Our providers spend 30 minutes, an hour, or sometimes more with every patient. This time allows them to get to know their patients as people and really connect and make sure they're getting the best treatment possible. Our goal is to get patients healthy and keep them healthy."

VIPcare uses a model that puts quality time spent between a doctor and patient at the forefront. By spending more time with the physician, VIPcare believes patients will get more thorough diagnoses and treatments, leading to a better quality of life and less time spent in the hospital.

Unlike other healthcare providers, VIPcare encourages patients to see their physicians often where highly specialized care is created just for them and their specific needs.

In efforts to guide patients to Better Health, VIPcare helps to eliminate potential health care burdens by offering services including same-day appointments, transportation assistance to and from clinics, and virtual visits when needed. VIPcare physicians are dedicated to always doing what needs to be done to provide a better experience and the highest quality of care to their patients. They believe in quality, not quantity.

VIPcare primary care physicians walk side-by-side with their patients, providing them with access to comprehensive health care services, which allows them to take a proactive role in their health care journey.

The new VIPcare clinic, located at 8075 Gate Pkwy W Ste 302, Jacksonville, FL 32216, is now accepting patients who receive Medicare Advantage plan benefits. Those interested can call the office at 904-587-4867 or visit www.getvipcare.com to learn more.

About VIPcare

Serving communities for more than 16 years, VIPcare operates over 55 clinics throughout Florida. With 70+ providers, VIPcare cares for more than 30,000 Medicare Advantage beneficiaries utilizing a high-touch population health management approach that prioritizes spending quality time with the physician. By focusing on a senior care model and increasing access to high-quality care, VIPcare's model is at the forefront of the future of healthcare, as opposed to the current system the healthcare organization refers to as "sick care." VIPcare patients are encouraged to see the doctor often instead of only when they are sick, contributing to their success towards patient outcomes.

View original content:

SOURCE VIPcare